Luen Heng F&B, AnGuard donate 220 litres of disinfectant to parent-teacher associations of two KL schools

Luen Heng F&B commercial director Sean Soh (third from left) hands over the AnGuard disinfectant to Jane Lee. Looking on are Wong Kum Ming and representatives from the school and AnGuard. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Two parent-teacher associations (PTAs) today received 220 litres of AnGuard disinfectant from Luen Heng F&B Sdn Bhd as a donation for SMJK Confucian and Methodist Boys’ School in Kuala Lumpur.

The corporate social responsibility initiative was a collaborative effort with Entopest Environmental Services Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ancom Berhad, to help the schools with their daily sanitisation exercise.

In a handover ceremony, Luen Heng F&B commercial director Sean Soh contributed 20 4-litre bottles and 60 500ml bottles of non-alcohol AnGuard skin and surface disinfectant to each school.

Soh said the CSR initiative is part of their company’s core values to give back to the communities.

He also noted that the reason they selected schools as their beneficiaries were to help them with their daily disinfection exercise during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ever since the schools were allowed to re-open after the movement control order (MCO), they have been conducting floor and surface sanitisation on a regular basis, which eventually increases their operating cost.

SMJK Confucian principal Wong Kum Ming said they do floor and surface sanitisation at least twice a day before the start of each school session at 6am and 12.45pm to ensure that all areas are clean for the pupils.

“We have also placed many hand sanitisers around the school building for students to sanitise their hands when they enter the school, while they are at the premises and before they head back home.”

Wong expressed his gratitude towards non-governmental organisations, PTA and the government who have helped them with the sanitisation ever since they re-opened after MCO.

Methodist Boys’ School principal Brendan Ravi Chandran (third from right) receives the disinfectant from Luen Heng F&B commercial director Sean Soh at a handover ceremony. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Methodist Boys’ School principal Brendan Ravi Chandran Krishnan said they have also been regularly sanitising the whole school building once a week to ensure that their 986 students are safe when they attend their school sessions.

Krishnan admitted that it has been a challenging time for them to cope with the cost of regular sanitisation, but said they have been grateful to their alumni who are now corporate figures and sponsor essentials to the school.

“No doubt that it’s been quite hard financially as some parents who have lost their job due to the MCO can no longer afford to pay the school fees.

“However, we have to be considerate to the parents as well and don’t pressure them much during these trying times.”

Present at the handover ceremony were representatives from PTA, management staff from both schools as well as representatives from Luen Heng F&B and AnGuard.