MRCA hoping to raise RM100,000 in aid of single mothers through ‘Love Touches Lives’ project

MRCA council member Brian Tham, Liang Foo Kuan, vice president, Ken Pua, Lim, past president Datuk Seri Garry Chua, Tay, MRCA Foundation chairman, Datuk Lee Hwa Cheng, vice president, Valerie Choo, member Christine Tan and Jordan Ng. — Picture by MRCA

KUALA LUMPUR, September 7 — The Malaysia Retail Chain Association (MRCA) is reaching out to Malaysian single mothers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic through their ‘Love Touches Lives’ charity project.

According to a survey conducted by the Selangor’s Women Empowerment Institute, the majority of single mothers are earning less than RM3,000 a month.

At least 40 per cent of them are either on unpaid leaves or have gone out of business during the movement control order (MCO).

As part of MRCA initiatives to soften the blow, the Love Touches Lives project aims to raise RM100,000 in order to help these single mothers struggling to put food on the table and maintain the roof over their heads.

“We feel that it is our social responsibility as an association to give back to society. MRCA hopes to continuously provide support and aid to the underprivileged in our nation,” said MRCA president and project organising chairperson Shirley Tay.

“Through the ‘Love Touches Lives’ charity project, MRCA hopes to also rekindle the spirit of charity in the hearts of Malaysians as it serves as a platform for them to donate for a good cause,”

Since the inception of the MRCA Branding Education Charity Foundation in 2010, MRCA has contributed over RM1 million towards many charitable causes.

(From left) MRCA women division committee, Steffanie Chua, Khatherine Lim, Lim, Tay, vice president Valerie Choo and council member, Christine Tan. — Picture by MRCA

It has also just launched their own Women’s Division which aims to promote and advance the personal and professional development of women in the MRCA, headed by treasurer general Datuk Winnie Lim.

The Love Touches Lives project which takes place from August 14 to September 30, is looking for parties who are interested in donating a minimum amount of RM100 or more.

All of the donations will be managed by MRCA and it will be channelled to single mothers from six identified organisations such as the Great Heart Charity Association, Kassim Chin Humanity Foundation, Persatuan Ibu Tunggal Spring Malaysia and more.

