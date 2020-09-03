In celebrating 70 years, Milo vintage trucks to travel Malaysia giving out drinks for free

In conjunction with its 70 years, a convoy of Milo trucks has begun travelling around the country, passing on the refreshing and energising Milo from the Milo truck for free. — Picture courtesy of Nestle Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Malaysia's favourite chocolate malt drink Milo is celebrating its 70 years in the country with a slew of activities.

Beginning now to September 27, 900 lucky participants stand to win prizes worth over RM550,000 under its Milo 70 Years of Goodness in 70 Days Contest.

The company is also asking consumers to share their Milo 70 Years in Malaysia experience on social media by using #MILO70Tahun.

In conjunction with its 70 years, a convoy of Milo trucks through the decades – from the 1950s to the current design – has begun travelling around the country, to hand out the drinks for free.

The trucks will be at Dataran Merdeka on September 16 to celebrate Malaysia Day.

“This nationwide convoy is now making a pit stop at Pekan Milo, an experiential consumer engagement at Sunway Pyramid,” said Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad in a statement.

From now to September 6, visit Pekan Milo at Sunway Pyramid where visitors can take a trip down memory lane through Milo’s 70-year history and a glimpse into the brand's future. — Picture courtesy of Nestle Malaysia

Pekan Milo is open at Sunway Pyramid until September 6.

Milo is also inviting Malaysians to share their stories or fond memories of Milo through My

Milo Story on HITZ, ERA and MY FM where the most creative entries will win limited-edition vintage Milo tins.

The company's chief executive officer Juan Aranols said Milo has grown alongside Malaysia, contributing to the nation's growth and being an integral part of the community.

“We are proud of this legacy, which is proof of not only its goodness, but also the values of determination, resilience, courage and the never-give-up spirit that it champions through sports.”

“This year has been especially challenging for all of us, but these values have kept us going further,” said Aranols.

Milo business executive officer Ng Su Yen said Milo shares a special bond with Malaysia that is deeply-rooted in the goodness it brings in the past 70 years.

Log on to www.milo.com.my for stories that have shaped the history and goodness of Milo over the past 70 years.

To find out the rest of the location where the convoy will be visiting, go to www.milo.com.my/konvoi-kebaikan-milo.