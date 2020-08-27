Dr Amalina calls out seller who used her name and image to promote dodgy health drink for diabetics

Dr Amalina said she has never endorsed any health products on her social media and advised her followers to seek the advice of a doctor instead of self-medicating. — Picture from Instagram/dramalinabakri and Eskayvie website

PETALING JAYA, Aug 27 — Malaysian surgeon Dr Nur Amalina Che Bakri has issued a word of caution after her name and image was used without permission to promote a health drink.

A salesperson known as “Miera” had used a screenshot of an article with quotes from Dr Amalina to promote a juice supplement touting several benefits for people with diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart problems.

The article in question highlighted Dr Amalina’s Twitter posts from December 2019 in which she had criticised unhealthy lifestyles and the rising number of diabetes cases in Malaysia.

The London-based doctor took to Twitter yesterday to clarify that she has never endorsed any products and shared screenshots of “Miera” using her name and image to reach out to customers on WhatsApp.

“I’ve been told that there’s a product vendor who is using my name to sell their supplement.

“I would like to ask Miera to stop using my name. I have never endorsed any products.

“Please follow the advice of your doctor if you have diabetes.

“Do not self-medicate and don’t fall for the empty promises made by these sellers,” she wrote.

Saya diberitahu ada penjual produk yang menggunakan nama saya untuk menjual produk suplemen beliau. Saya minta saudari ‘Miera’ ini berhenti menggunakan nama saya. Saya tidak pernah ‘endorse’ mana-mana produk. Sila ikut nasihat doktor sekiranya anda mempunyai penyakit diabetes. pic.twitter.com/Ufm07HaKUv — Dr. Amalina (@DrAmalinaBakri) August 26, 2020

The post has been retweeted more than 3,400 times and has gained over 3,200 likes so far.

Dr Amalina has been a vocal critic of snake oil products and the dangerous misinformation spread by companies who hire social media influencers to promote dodgy health products.

In an article for Imperial College London’s “Three Wise Women” series published last December, the Kelantan-born medic voiced concern at the growing popularity of “miracle cure” products such as skin whitening creams containing harmful ingredients and herbal products that claim to tighten the vagina.