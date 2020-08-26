Nasi lemak ice cream: Santan, Crème De La Crème celebrate Merdeka with Malaysia flavours

The nasi lemak ice cream replicates the signature taste profile of Santan’s famous Pak Nasser’s nasi lemak sambal. —Picture courtesy of Santan

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Santan restaurant and local ice cream artisan Crème De La Crème (CDLC) are ushering in Merdeka and Malaysia Day on a sweet note packed with local flavours.

In a collaborative effort, both brands have introduced a limited-time promotion of Pak Nasser’s Nasi Lemak ice-cream and Pandan Dodol ice cream in conjunction with Merdeka and Malaysia Day celebrations.

The nasi lemak ice cream seeks to replicate the signature taste profile of Santan’s famous Pak Nasser’s nasi lemak sambal by using the same chilli paste, swirled into a creamy coconut-based ice cream topped with crunchy ikan bilis and peanuts.

The Pandan Dodol ice cream, on the other hand, evokes a sense of nostalgia with traditional dodol churned into a creamy coconut ice cream, with freshly toasted coconut flakes adding both aroma and texture to the yummy dessert.

The Pandan Dodol ice cream is made with traditional dodol churned into a creamy coconut ice cream. — Picture courtesy of Santan

Santan general manager Catherine Goh said in a statement that they are proud to celebrate Malaysia’s culinary heritage together with CDLC to bring two limited-time only flavours.

“While these flavours need no introduction in the local market, our collaboration with CDLC promises a unique and flavoursome experience with 100 per cent all-natural fresh ingredients.

“We look forward to taking our top-selling Pak Nasser’s Nasi Lemak meal, which has sold almost 20,000 units since our restaurant opened, to the next level as a dessert.”

Goh added that the promotion is also in conjunction with Santan brand’s fifth anniversary and thanked Malaysians for supporting the brand either on-board the AirAsia flight or at their restaurants.

“With plans for our restaurant outlet expansion in the near future, we hope more people can enjoy our Asean-inspired dishes at an affordable price on the ground as well as in the air.”

GDLC managing director Lio Lim also expressed his excitement over their partnership with Santan and said they are delighted to work with the food and beverage brand to recapture the imagination of ice cream in celebration of Merdeka and Santan’s fifth anniversary.

“We cannot wait for all Malaysians to try out two very unique Malaysian flavours.”

Priced at RM8.80, both ice creams come in a single-serve cup and are available exclusively at Santan Mid Valley and Sunway Pyramid outlets.

The ice creams are also available at Crème De La Crème’s Uptown Damansara and Mont Kiara outlets starting from Aug 28.