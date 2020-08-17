Penang Art Society hosts an exhibition to rally hope for life after Covid-19

Penang Art Society President Ch’ng showing his latest artwork to Penang State Art Gallery Chairman Lee Khai (right). — Picture courtesy of Penang Art Society

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 17 — A group of 10 different organisations featuring local and foreign artists have come together to set up an exhibition called “Beyond 2020” as a symbol of hope for life after Covid-19.

Hosted by the Penang Art Society, the exhibition is also held in conjunction with the society’s 67th anniversary this year.

A total of 140 artworks are on display at the Penang State Art Gallery at Dewan Sri Pinang.

Penang Art Society President Ch’ng Huck Theng said the exhibition is also to remind the public that art has the power to unite and connect people during times of uncertainty.

“This is a showcase of the artists’ creativity and it is also in solidarity with the fight against the pandemic,” he said.

He also said it is time for artists to be “heroes” to stand united with everyone in fighting the pandemic.

The exhibition opened on Saturday and is now open to the public until August 25 from 10am to 4pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The 10 participating groups in the exhibition are FILARTS from Filipinas Institute (International), The Calligraphy & Poetry Society, Balik Pulau Art Society, Chinese Brush Painting Art Society, Malaysian Artists Society & Persatuan Pelukis Wanita, North Kedah Art Society, Photographic Society of Penang, Penang Water Colour Society, Sarawak Fine Arts Society, Kuching and The Penang Teachers’ Art Circle.