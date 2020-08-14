Hugo Boss teams up with Chef Wan to aid The Lost Food Project this Merdeka

Chef Wan will be offering a special Merdeka-themed menu in collaboration with BOSS, with 10 per cent of the proceeds going to The Lost Food Project. — Picture by KE Ooi

PETALING JAYA, August 14 —To spread the spirit of unity and togetherness this Merdeka season, BOSS (Hugo BOSS) has teamed up with Chef Wan to provide aid to The Lost Food Project (TLFP).

The celebrity chef, whose real name is Datuk Redzuawan Ismail, will be offering a new, uniquely Malaysian menu at his restaurant De.Wan 1958 by Chef Wan, in collaboration with BOSS to celebrate this Merdeka and Malaysia Day.

This collaboration is part of the fashion brand’s latest initiative in support of local communities called #BOSSTogetherMY, which is a series of gastronomical partnerships that will see several local F&B partners, such as Chef Wan, feature a BOSS exclusive Merdeka-themed menu for a limited period.

The initiative will run from August to December 2020, with 10 per cent of the proceeds from the menus being co-funded by the patrons and BOSS to be channeled to TLFP.

TFLP is a pioneer sustainable food bank in Malaysia that rescues quality, edible and surplus food to be distributed to those living in food poverty.

Members from TLFP have been working harder than ever since the Covid-19 pandemic hit. — Picture via Facebook/The Lost Food Project.

Chef Wan has also been an active supporter of TLFP over the years, as he has taken part in many initiatives to provide aid or monetary assistance to the non-profit organisation.

As part of the first segment of the #BOSSTogetherMY initiative, De.Wan 1958 by Chef Wan will be offering a special menu called the MY Unity Set Menu, from August 15 to September 16, which is an authentic Malaysian five-course meal curated by Chef Wan himself.

The MY Unity Set Menu is priced at RM398++, for three to four pax and includes dishes such as Rendang Daging Rusa, Nasi Telur Terengganu, Udang Kari Masala and Stir Fried Mushrooms and Broccoli with Garlic, which will all be available for both dine-in and via delivery.

But if eating all that food on your own seems a bit much, you can always pick the three-course meal for one person called the MY Unity Tiffin Set, at RM129++, via takeaway or delivery.

With every order of either of the MY Unity set menus, customers will also receive a RM100 BOSS voucher and the beautiful limited edition MY Unity tiffin set that was illustrated by local artist Tiffany Choong.

The tiffin set was designed to highlight the uniqueness of Malaysian flora and fauna. —Picture courtesy of De.Wan 1958 by Chef Wan.

The vibrant and colourful tiffin set was designed to celebrate the beauty of Malaysian flora and fauna, with more emphasis being placed on the Malayan tiger, in the hopes of spreading awareness on the protection of the endangered species.

To experience these menus, you can either dine-in at Chef Wan’s restaurant in Kuala Lumpur or you can make orders or reservations at https://dewan.space/ or call +6010-207 0383.

Not to worry if you miss out on these BOSS exclusive deals this month, as the initiative will carry on until the end of the year with more collaborations in store with partners such as Madam Kwans, Kenny Hills Bakers and Siti Li.