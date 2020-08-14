Hugo Boss teams up with Chef Wan to aid The Lost Food Project this Merdeka

PETALING JAYA, August 14 —To spread the spirit of unity and togetherness this Merdeka season, BOSS (Hugo BOSS) has teamed up with Chef Wan to provide aid to The Lost Food Project (TLFP).
The celebrity chef, whose real name is Datuk Redzuawan Ismail, will be offering a new, uniquely Malaysian menu at his restaurant De.Wan 1958 by Chef Wan, in collaboration with BOSS to celebrate this Merdeka and Malaysia Day.
De.Wan 1958 by Chef Wan & BOSS will be collaborating to celebrate this coming Merdeka and Malaysia Day. This initiative is a series of gastronomical partnerships in support of our local Food & Beverage partners and communities during this period. BOSS and De.Wan 1958 by Chef Wan will be donating 10% of this menu to The Lost Food Project when you order from 15 August – 16 September. If you would like to share the joy with your friends and family to experience this exclusive menu at the establishment or if you would like to pay it forward and surprise someone with this exclusive menu to be delivered, you can place your reservations and orders at https://dewan.space/ or contact 010-2070 383 to enjoy priority booking. *Dine-in reservations will need to be made 3 days in advance. . The Lost Food Project is a non-profit organization and Malaysia’s leading food bank dedicated to rescuing quality, nutritious food that would otherwise end up in landfill, and redistributes this food and other essential items to those who need it most – regardless of religion, gender, age, disability or ethnic group. For more information, head over to https://www.thelostfoodproject.org/ You can now also enjoy a personalized and curated e-shopping experience at https://hbeconcierge.com/bossmy/
This collaboration is part of the fashion brand’s latest initiative in support of local communities called #BOSSTogetherMY, which is a series of gastronomical partnerships that will see several local F&B partners, such as Chef Wan, feature a BOSS exclusive Merdeka-themed menu for a limited period.
The initiative will run from August to December 2020, with 10 per cent of the proceeds from the menus being co-funded by the patrons and BOSS to be channeled to TLFP.
TFLP is a pioneer sustainable food bank in Malaysia that rescues quality, edible and surplus food to be distributed to those living in food poverty.
Chef Wan has also been an active supporter of TLFP over the years, as he has taken part in many initiatives to provide aid or monetary assistance to the non-profit organisation.
As part of the first segment of the #BOSSTogetherMY initiative, De.Wan 1958 by Chef Wan will be offering a special menu called the MY Unity Set Menu, from August 15 to September 16, which is an authentic Malaysian five-course meal curated by Chef Wan himself.
The MY Unity Set Menu is priced at RM398++, for three to four pax and includes dishes such as Rendang Daging Rusa, Nasi Telur Terengganu, Udang Kari Masala and Stir Fried Mushrooms and Broccoli with Garlic, which will all be available for both dine-in and via delivery.
But if eating all that food on your own seems a bit much, you can always pick the three-course meal for one person called the MY Unity Tiffin Set, at RM129++, via takeaway or delivery.
With every order of either of the MY Unity set menus, customers will also receive a RM100 BOSS voucher and the beautiful limited edition MY Unity tiffin set that was illustrated by local artist Tiffany Choong.
The vibrant and colourful tiffin set was designed to celebrate the beauty of Malaysian flora and fauna, with more emphasis being placed on the Malayan tiger, in the hopes of spreading awareness on the protection of the endangered species.
To experience these menus, you can either dine-in at Chef Wan’s restaurant in Kuala Lumpur or you can make orders or reservations at https://dewan.space/ or call +6010-207 0383.
Not to worry if you miss out on these BOSS exclusive deals this month, as the initiative will carry on until the end of the year with more collaborations in store with partners such as Madam Kwans, Kenny Hills Bakers and Siti Li.