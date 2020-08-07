Nasi lemak stall owner in Kuching becomes best friends with dog who lines up patiently for food

Mohd Ali said he’s more than happy to share some food with the dogs as he feels it is his duty as a Muslim to help all animals. — Pictures from Facebook/NLJTdesailmu

PETALING JAYA, Aug 7 — A nasi lemak stall owner has befriended a dog who was seen queueing up patiently for food at his business.

Ustaz Mohd Ali Jainneh, who owns Nasi Lemak Jambatan Tamparuli in Kuching, Sarawak, posted photos with funny captions on Facebook about a dog he nicknamed Abang Long and how he visits the stall regularly to ask for food.

“He came to the stall to demand protection money but he couldn’t resist the aroma of nasi lemak and fried chicken. So, he wants to try the food first,” Mohd Ali joked.

One of the videos Mohd Ali shared in the comments section shows Abang Long “queuing up” with his fellow patrons to get a taste of Nasi Lemak Jambatan Tamparuli’s signature offerings.

“What a smart boy, he’s following social distancing rules,” said one user named Lily Wai, who noticed that the dog was well-behaved and did not disturb humans at the stall by getting too close.

The photo series ends with a picture of Abang Long savouring a delicious morsel of fried chicken.

Abang Long was all smiles after getting a free piece of fried chicken. — Picture from Facebook/NLJTdesailmu

Mohd Ali’s post on his furry friend has gotten over 6,400 reactions and more than 8,800 shares so far.

He often writes about Abang Long on Facebook and said that the canine is part of a pack with three other dogs who would often stop by the stall for snacks.

The entrepreneur told Malay Mail that he started feeding them as he feels it is his duty as a Muslim to lend a helping hand to all of God’s creations.

“The dogs started coming to the stall a few months ago but I only started sharing photos of them on Facebook recently.

“It makes me happy (to feed them) because it means that I’ve carried out my responsibility as a Muslim.

“Islam teaches its followers to show kindness to all animals,” said Mohd Ali.

The dogs have become a popular fixture on the stall’s Facebook page and many users look forward to photos and videos of their cute expressions when asking the owner for food.

One comical post shows the three other dogs nicknamed Otoman, Spendaman, and Badman stopping by the stall on Hari Raya Haji only to find out that it was closed for the day.

“I came out from the mosque after the early morning prayers and I saw Otoman, Spendaman, and Badman waiting for Nasi Lemak Jambatan Tamparuli to open.

“I already told Abang Long yesterday that the next day is the Hari Raya Korban holiday and to let his friends know.

“I bet Abang Long is cackling to himself at home right now (after pranking his friends),” Mohd Ali wrote.

Keluar dari Masjid subuh tadi, nampak kelibat Otoman, Spendaman, dan badman. Sedang menunggu gerai Nasi Lemak Jambatan... Posted by Nasi Lemak Jambatan Tamparuli on Thursday, July 30, 2020

Another post shows photos of the dogs relaxing and hanging out around the stall along with captions from Mohd Ali that offered details about each of their unique personalities.

He said that the dogs most likely have an owner after one user commented on the animals' healthy appearances.