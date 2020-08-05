Marina Mahathir celebrates parents’ 64th wedding anniversary in a heartfelt Facebook post

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali celebrate their 64th wedding anniversary August 5, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/marina.mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR, August 5 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali have reached yet another milestone together by celebrating 64 years of wedded bliss today.

To commemorate the special occasion, Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir, the couple’s eldest daughter, dedicated a heartwarming Facebook post to them.

“How do you survive 64 years of marriage? Only through lots of patience, respect, empathy, humour and of course, lots of love,” Marina said in the Facebook post which was accompanied by a few photos of Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah cutting a pulut kuning cake.

“Happy anniversary, Mum and Dad! May you be granted many many more years together and continue to inspire us on what a true partnership in marriage is.”

Many social media users also chimed in on Marina’s post to wish the couple a happy wedding anniversary and good health.

Earlier today, Dr Mahathir also took to social media to commemorate his wedding anniversary by sharing several photos of himself with Dr Siti Hasmah.

Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah met as students when they were both studying at the King Edward VII College of Medicine in Singapore in 1947.

They then tied the knot in 1956, four years after Dr Mahathir completed his medical degree.

They have seven children together.