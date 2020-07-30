Malaysian autistic artist who drew Dr Noor Hisham’s portrait on Starbucks cup finally gets to meet hero in person (VIDEO)

Artist Luqman Hakim meets Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya. — Picture courtesy of Luqman Hakim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — It was a dream come true for autistic artist Luqman Hakim when he finally got to meet his hero, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah yesterday.

The 27-year-old drawing artist delighted the social media earlier this month after he shared some photos of his drawing of Dr Noor Hisham on a Starbucks cup.

In a recent Twitter post, Luqman expressed his excitement over his meeting with Dr Noor Hisham at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya.

“Finally my dream came true,” reads Luqman’s tweet.

“Starbucks (Malaysia) has brought me to meet Dr Noor Hisham to pass the cup and the tumbler with his drawing on it.”

When contacted by Malay Mail, Luqman said he was grateful for Dr Noor Hisham’s willingness to meet him for a chat.

“It was a moment of my life that I couldn’t believe that I was meeting Dr Noor Hisham face to face.

“I was very excited and happy to see him,” he added.

During his visit, Luqman said Dr Noor Hisham praised him for his talent and encouraged him to keep up the good work.

“Along with our conversation, he also suggested that I become the ambassador for autistic people so that I can be a role model to them and prove that we are greater than our limitations.

“I also managed to inform him that I have cancelled my intentions to migrate to another country for my art career,” he added.

Luqman said the reason why he changed his mind to migrate is that he wants to stay and contribute to Malaysia.

He also thanked Starbucks Malaysia’s effort for arranging the meeting session with Dr Noor Hisham.

Portrait of Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah by autistic artist Luqman Hakim. — Picture courtesy of Luqman Hakim

In an earlier interview with Malay Mail, Luqman said the portrait of the Dr Noor Hisham was meant as a tribute to him and medical frontliners for their dedication to the nation and also doctors who helped him through his personal struggles.