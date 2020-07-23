Covid-19: After dining in the sky and plane, this KL team is offering drive-in cinema experience at Jalan Ampang

The M-Junction Drive-In Cinema is a collaboration project between 2Spicy Entertainment and MD Events Asia along with the support by Tourism Malaysia. ― Picture by Firdaus Abdul Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 ― The team behind the highly acclaimed Plane in The City and Dine in The Sky is back and this time they are bringing a drive-in cinema straight to the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

Collaborating with MD Events Asia and supported by Malaysia Tourism Centre (MaTiC), event company, 2Spicy Entertainment is counting the days to their long-awaited M-Junction Drive-In Cinema which will be launched on July 28.

It will be held at Lanai parking lot located beside MaTiC at Jalan Ampang.

The public will be able to sit back in their cars and enjoy the movie screening on the nine by four metres outdoor LED screen along with audio from their own radio player which are connected via Bluetooth or Aux port.

As for vehicles that didn’t have an Aux port or Bluetooth option, Bluetooth speakers will be provided to them by the organisers.

“We’re giving them options and it is solely up to them and their cars compatibility.”

“But we will make sure that every single car will be able to actually have access to the sound,” said MD Event Asia director Jack Gill.

He said there would be two screenings per day with the first session running rom 7.30pm until 9.00pm and the second one will be around 9.00pm onwards.

Only 50 vehicles are allowed per screening with sedan type cars placed in the front row and with the last two rows reserved for bigger cars like MPVs and SUVs to avoid them blocking the view.

“As for the list of movies, we have identified a few movies but nothing is confirmed yet.”

“Because we want to pick the right type of movies that people would go watch over and over again. There are certain types of movies that we identified that people will actually go and watch again and again.”

He said this included movies like Titanic, Jangan Pandang Belakang and Crazy Rich Asians.

The M-Junction Drive-In Cinema will be held at Lanai carpark which is located beside the Malaysian Tourism Centre in Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur. ― Picture by Firdaus Abdul Latif

Safety measures include security and temperature checks while movie-goers will be guided by marshals to their designated spots.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) set by the National Security Council (MKN) will also be adhered to.

In case of emergency, the organiser has also prepared an emergency exit route and disinfection process will be conducted at the venue after each screening.

He admitted that the weather factor could pose as one of their main challenges as they would have no other choice but to stop the screenings if there’s a thunderstorm.

According to Gill, the idea to do the drive-in cinema came after a random chat between him and one of the 2Spicy Entertainment directors, Arvin Randhawa who wanted to do something different and help the economy at the same time.

The director of MD Events Asia, Jack Gill said that they are collaborating with 2Spicy Entertainment to make the best out of the Drive-In experience and not just focusing on Drive-In Cinema. ― Picture by Mohd Firdaus Abdul Latif

Besides that, they are also looking to make the best out of the drive-in experience by not just limiting themselves to only cinema but they are also planning to have drive-in concerts, a drive-in-comedy show and more.

The M-Junction Drive-In Cinema which will be launched on July 28 is set to be open to the public for the next three months.

They also plan to include a special dining package.

To sign up for the priority list, click here.