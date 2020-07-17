Pahang man apologises for confusion over viral Faceapp selfies resembling Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan

Syaiful Afenddi Ismail became an overnight sensation when his edited images went viral. — Picture via Facebook/ Fendi Ismail

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — He had social media abuzz over his likeness to Bollywood heartthrob Datuk Shah Rukh Khan.

Roti canai seller Syaiful Afenddi Ismail, 44, from Temerloh had used popular photo and video editing Faceapp to share images to Facebook for fun, with no intention to mislead anyone.

After the images went viral, he received many requests to befriend him on Facebook, he told Harian Metro.

“Many are confused saying my eyes look like Shah Rukh Khan. No wonder many look at me differently... Feels scary,” he wrote in the post that had since been shared 1,600 times and received 2,100 reactions.

The father of five said his wife Siti Fatimah Abdullah, 42, also reprimanded him.

“After my edited pictures went viral, I received many friend requests on Facebook especially from women.”

Syaiful apologised to those who were not amused when they found out that they had been duped by the edited images.

The roti canai seller apologised to those who were misled. — Picture via Facebook/ Fendi Ismail

It was not all negative though, as he said the positive that did come from the episode was that it helped to promote the Temerloh Jaya mosque.

“I am a member of the mosque’s publicity and media committee so my viral images have indirectly drawn people to learn more about the mosque,” he said, noting that the mosque’s Facebook page also saw an increase in the number of likes after his edited pictures went viral.

Speaking to Sinar Harian, Syaiful said he was surprised his image worked well with Shah Rukh Khan’s in the app, resulting in the realistic results.