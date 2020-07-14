Chef Wan hits back at Instagram users who shamed him for going shirtless while swimming

Chef Wan proved that men are not exempt when it comes to body-shaming and outfit policing on social media. — Pictures from Instagram/chefwan58

PETALING JAYA, July 14 — Malaysian celebrity chef Datuk Redzuawan Ismail has defended himself against Instagram users who berated him for going shirtless while swimming recently.

Redzuawan, who goes by the moniker Chef Wan, was criticised for exposing his aurat (intimate parts) when he posted videos of himself in swimming trunks while holidaying at a Langkawi resort.

Chef Wan, 62, also became the victim of body-shaming as some users posted mean comments saying he was out of shape and should cover up.

Chef Wan then responded in a lengthy Instagram post telling people to stop being judgmental and slammed those who came to his page to express holier-than-thou attitudes.

“These people can’t be that stupid to not know that all this time, I lead a very liberal life.

“This means that I don’t live in a stone cave. I interact with all kinds of people and I treat everyone with respect.

“It’s not like I’m going to go swimming in a jubah,” he wrote, referring to a long robe commonly worn by Muslims.

Chef Wan went on to say that he was confident in his own skin and would not be brought down by insults towards his body that some users had posted online.

“I updated (my page) with all those videos because I wanted to laugh at my silly old self and hopefully make others laugh too.

“Don’t be a bloody hypocrite always wanting to judge my life and put me down.

“By doing (this), I make others smile and I’m not even causing hurt to others.”

Chef Wan’s followers also chimed in to express their support and told the culinary icon not to get beat down by the negative comments.

“Just ignore these empty cans, chef. My hubby has a potbelly like you too but I will love him until Jannah (paradise),” said one follower.

“Those who write negative comments have nothing better to do than to find faults with others.

“They should take a look in the mirror first,” wrote another.