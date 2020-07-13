Malaysian YouTubers ‘Sugu Pavithra’ receive Silver Play Button for hitting 100,000 subscribers milestone (VIDEO)

Pavithra and husband M. Sugu showing the Silver Play Button for surpassing 100,000 subscribers. — Screengrab from YouTube

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Just six months after joining YouTube, “Sugu Pavithra” has been awarded the Silver Play Button for hitting the 100,000 subscribers mark.

Pavithra, a 28-year-old housewife, and one half of the duo, announced the good news via a video yesterday that to date 772,000 subscribers have been pulled in by the video.

The 11:31 minutes recording which has been viewed over 165,000 times, titled Unboxing Silver Play Button, saw them celebrating the achievement with her family and friends with fried chicken and a cake.

Thanking all their subscribers for making it possible, she also thanked the person responsible for introducing YouTube to her.

“The first person I want to thank is Seri as she introduced YouTube to me and taught me how to make and upload videos on YouTube.”

Sugu Pavithra's videos focus on the couple of Pavithra and M. Sugu sharing with viewers how to make different dishes including authentic Indian cuisine.

Speaking fluent Malay, Sugu's videos attracted a huge audience.