Ipoh-based animal welfare NGO opens centre to increase chances of getting mongrels adopted

Mutts and Mittens president Chong Choon Kit said the centre was to ensure more strays get adopted rather than putting them back into the streets. ― Pictures by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 10 ― Ask any animal rescuer and they will tell you the difficulties they face to rehome their rescues especially if the furbabies are not of the pedigree breed.

As a result, the rescuers are forced to release the animals back to the spot where they were first found or in a more friendly environment after spaying or neutering them.

With this in mind, an Ipoh-based animal rescue non-governmental organisation Mutts and Mittens (M&M) has started an adoption centre in the hopes to rehome more local breed dogs.

It is believed to be the first such centre in Perak to be set up to help in adoption of local breeds.

M&M president Chong Choon Kit said the idea to have an adoption centre began two years ago when he first started rescuing destress strays.

You may wonder why not go through social media to promote the dogs rather than incur an additional cost by renting the centre.

Chong said having a centre would allow potential adopters to have a closer look at the furbabies they plan to adopt.

“The dogs at the centre had been screened by us on its suitability. During its time at the centre, we know the dogs' temperament and this information will be passed on to the potential adopter.”

Mutts and Mittens president Chong Choon Kit at the adoption centre set up to give local breed dogs a better chance to be adopted.

“This will avoid the adopter from returning a dog later as they found the dog not suitable for their lifestyle.”

Speaking to Malay Mail when met at the centre located at Jalan Dato Lau Pak Khuan, next to the Ipoh Garden post office, Chong said six dogs are placed at the centre at one time to be viewed by potential adopters.

Judging from the response of the people, the centre has shown great potential as eight dogs have been adopted since the centre opened its doors three weeks ago.

Chong said the dogs put up for adoption at the centre are rescue dogs that were previously placed at his halfway shelter in Menglembu.

“Each time a dog has been adopted at the centre, I will bring in another dog from the shelter to the centre.”

If the dogs at the centre do not catch your eyes, fret not as there is an information board where photos of other adoptable dogs are put up.

“Tell me what kind of dog you are looking for and for what purpose. Whether you want a dog to keep you company or to help you look after the farm, I will find them from my shelter,” he said, adding that his shelter houses over 170 dogs.

“Ultimately, we want to save the dogs from ending up being strays,” he added.

As for the terms and condition to adopt a dog from the centre, Chong said the adopter would need to pay RM200.

“The money is to spay or neuter the dog,” he added.

Chong said if the adopted dog has yet to reach the age to be spayed or neutered when adopted, the adopter can return it to the centre six months later and the centre would arrange the procedure at the veterinary clinic.

Sounds too good to be true and you are thinking of abandoning your dogs at the centre?

Chong said he had installed a closed-circuit television at the porch area.

“This is to avoid the centre from becoming a dumping ground for unwanted pets,” he said.

The centre is opened daily from noon to 5pm and 6pm to 9pm.

For details, contact Chong at 011-57765977 (until 9pm).