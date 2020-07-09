Starbucks Malaysia treats autistic artist who drew the Health DG portrait to 'Coffee Chat' and gifts

Luqman at the coffee chat session led by (from left) Syafiq Akmal and Remy Razali. — Picture courtesy of Starbucks Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — A portrait of the Malaysia Health Director-General Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham drawn on a Starbucks cup delighted the social media last Thursday.

And the passionate artist in 27-year-old Luqman Hakim who is autistic was approached by the coffee chain, invited to their flagship store at Starbucks Reserve in Berjaya Times Square and treated to a "Coffee Chat" — an interactive journey between a barista and customer which encompasses learning about the origin of the coffee.

The ‘Coffee Chat’ also includes a showcase of a particular brewing method apart from describing a coffee’s aroma and flavour notes.

Luqman, an avid coffee drinker said that he spent most of his time in a Starbuck store where he would usually draw various comic arts and even portraits.

Luqman Hakim in his zone as he draws portraits on various Starbucks cups. His medium extends to paper cups, reusable cups and even canvas. — Picture courtesy of Starbucks Malaysia

“My day starts as early as 8am at Starbucks Bangi Gateway, which is close to my home.”

“But when inspiration comes, I also travel to Starbucks Reserve at Berjaya Times Square or the one in Bukit Bintang Junction for my daily drawing therapy.”

After the Coffee Chat, Starbucks Malaysia senior marketing and loyalty manager, Thila Chandran surprised Luqman with the newly launched Starbucks and Undefeated collaboration merchandise.

Their latest collaboration with the famous streetwear brand is designed to celebrate creativity, resilience and the indomitable power of the human spirit.

Apart from that, the team also gifted Luqman with a Starbucks Rewards card which includes two-months worth of Starbucks beverages.

Marketing and loyalty senior manager Thila Chandran (right) presenting Luqman with the Starbucks and Undefeated merchandise and a Starbucks Rewards card. — Picture courtesy of Starbucks Malaysia

“The message of Starbucks and Undefeated does not only resonate with the strength of the Malaysian community post-movement control order but also the same message that Luqman is portraying with his artwork of the Health D-G and the frontliners” said Thilla.

“Following up on this, we plan to work with Luqman to further create something that we hope to give back to the community and to people like Luqman.”

Luqman has been a fan of art comics with a realistic style and is very particular about details when it comes to drawings.

Luqman’s portrait of the Malaysia Health D-G was meant as a tribute to him and medical frontliners for their dedication to the nation and also doctors who helped him through his personal struggles.