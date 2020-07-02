Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone a father again at 89

Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone (right) has welcomed his first son with wife Fabiana Flosi (left). The baby is the fourth child from Ecclestone’s three marriages. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has become a father for the fourth time with wife Fabiana Flosi at the ripe old age of 89.

The baby boy’s birth on Wednesday came three months before Ecclestone’s 90th birthday in October.

Confirming the news with Swiss German news organisation Blick, UK tabloid Daily Mail quoted Ecclestone as saying the baby had been named Ace.

The billionaire businessman was reported as saying that he was proud of the birth of his son.

This is the first son for the octogenarian with Flosi.

Ecclestone has three other daughters with his former wives, with a daughter, Deborah, 65, with first wife Ivy Bamford and socialites Tamara, 35, and Petra, 31, with second wife Slavica Radic.

Meanwhile, Flosi said it was an easy labour for her.

“It was all so easy. The birth was over after 25 minutes. I thank god.”

The couple were married in 2012 – three years after Ecclestone divorced Croatian model Radic.

Ecclestone and Flosi had met through the World Motor Sport Council, where Flosi regularly attended meetings.

Ecclestone was a former chief executive of the Formula 1 Group, which manages Formula 1 and part-owns Delta Topco.

He entered two Grand Prix races as a driver himself in 1958 but failed to qualify for either of them.

He later became the manager of drivers Stuart Lewis-Evans and Jochen Rindt before he purchased the Brabham team in 1972, which he went on to lead for 15 years.