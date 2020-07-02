Elderly Covid-19 patient in France suffers erection for four hours due to blood clot

The report suggests that blood clots related to Covid-19 can lead to painful erections in some patients. — Picture from pxhere.com

PETALING JAYA, July 2 — A Covid-19 patient in Le Chesnay, France suffered an erection for four hours due to a blood clot possibly induced by the virus, a new case report has shown.

The report was published in The American Journal of Emergency Medicine last month with details about a 62-year-old man who was admitted to the intensive care unit at Centre Hospitalier de Versailles with Covid-19 symptoms.

Doctors soon discovered that the man was experiencing priapism, a painful condition in which a patient has a prolonged erection that is unrelated to sexual interest or stimulation.

An ice pack was applied to the man’s genitals but to no avail and medical personnel had to insert a needle into his penis to drain out the blood.

Doctors then found “dark blood clots” believed to have been caused by the Covid-19 virus in the man’s body.

The report states that blood clots are common amongst those infected with the virus but that this was the first documented case of priapism in a Covid-19 patient.

“The clinical and laboratory presentation in our patient strongly suggests priapism related to SARS-CoV-2 infection,” the report concluded.

However, researchers said that more studies are needed to establish a definite causal link between Covid-19 and priapism.