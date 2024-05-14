KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Not a pet lover? Just scroll through the adorable antics of these 30 pets and you might change your mind.

Shortlisted for the Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024, these 30 finalists include a cat stuck in a wall, a dog in a Kung Fu pose, and a horse that appears headless.

The contest, created by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam in 2017, celebrates the positive and vital role of pets in our lives and encourages engagement around animal welfare.

“Every year, people love to get involved and it is really warming to see how proud and enthusiastic they are to send in photos of their pets.

Advertisement

“It’s been great (this year). We’ve had a big response from all over the world but particularly Japan, where we have a big following in the cat photographers community,” they told Malay Mail.

Check out the 30 adorable finalists of the 2024 edition:

1. Dancing Queen

Advertisement

Pepper, a pointer dog, making an elegant jump in Germany. — Picture by Vera Faupel/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024

2. Cat in a trap

In a stunt gone wrong, this curious cat in Japan found itself stuck while exploring a crack in the wall. — Picture by Kenichi Morinaga/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024

3. Um, excuse me!

Courtesy matters for Artie, a 12-week old Ragdoll-Siamese cat in Canada. He appears to be asking for permission to use the loo.— Picture by Chantal Sammons/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024

4. Everybody was Kung Fu fighting

This White Swiss Shepherd Dog is in full combat mode as it leaps with enthusiasm, chasing snowballs thrown by its owner in Toggenburg, Switzerland. — Picture by Sylvia Michel/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024

5. Hard workers

Two kittens pulling a mischievous mess with some toilet roll in Japan. — Picture by Atsuyuki Ohshima/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024

6. Not just for cats

In Wheathampstead, England, Hector the dog saw a cat do this and wanted to give it a try. This was about as far as he got before he changed his mind. — Picture by Sarah Haskell/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024

7. Tarzan

Being at home is no different than swinging in the jungle for this wild-spirited cat. — Picture by Kazutoshi Ono/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024

8. Peek-a-boo

The dog Raasta spontaneously hid in the heavy snow in Grindelwald, Switzerland, keeping only his ears visible. — Picture by Sylvia Michel/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024

9. What am I thinking?

Heading somewhere? The shot was clicked in Rio de Janeiro at the exact moment when the horse’s head disappeared, making it appear headless. — Picture by David Kertzman/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024

10. It’s behind you

Shelby, a cockapoo dog, loves chasing bubbles. Although she does not always get their location right, she still eagerly jumps all over the place for them. — Picture by Philippa Huber/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024

11. You didn’t hear this from me

The two felines appear to be sharing a secret; the photographer thinks it’s probably about where to go fishing. — Picture by Kenichi Morinaga/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024

12. Grumpy dog

Meet Nick Barry, a five-year-old Yorkshire terrier, who has a special talent for hilarious expressions, even when he is not smiling. — Picture by Luiza Ribeiro/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024

13. Kitty in the kitchen

Nowhere better than a bowl to nap for this cat in Japan. — Picture by Atsuyuki Ohshima/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024

14. Who are you?

This cat is utterly confused by this toy lion. — Picture by Silvia Jiang/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024

15. Curls in the wind

This dog and its owner let their curls up for a display on a windy day at Sylt Island in Germany. — Picture by Julia Illig/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024

16. Tired donkey

Benji the donkey wants an afternoon nap after all the hard work in the morning. — Picture by Charlotte Kitchen/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024

17. You keep watch

One cat keeps watch while the other peeks into a hole in the wall in what appears to be a high-stakes espionage game. — Picture by Yasuda Aburanekomaru/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024

18. Peekaboo

Another peek-a-boo act by a goldendoodle in Singapore. — Picture by Bernard Sim/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024

19. Nosey neighbours

Two cats spying on their neighbours to catch those breaking the rules during the Covid-19 lockdown in the United Kingdom. — Picture by Emma Beardsmore/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024

20. Belly dancer style

A long-haired turtle cat in Italy appears to be perfectly camouflaged for an ambush. — Picture by Vittorio Ricci/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024

21. New rose

Edgar the tortoise loves feasting on flowers. Her favourites are dandelions for springs, snapdragons for summer and the Gertrude Jekyrll rose that she ate during autumn last September. — Picture by Jonathan Casey/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024

22. Really!

This grumpy dog at a town in Hungary wasn’t really pleased to pose for the picture. — Picture taken by Anna Petro/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024

23. I believe I can fly

This poodle in Ireland almost seems to be flying.— Picture by Julie Smith/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024

24. Kitten stuck in traffic

One cat’s curiosity led another to bump right into it on a street in Japan. — Picture by Tomoaki Tanto/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024

25. I think I saw a mouse

This beautiful and athletic gelding loves to try to fly off the ground! This is one of the series of leaps he performs. — Picture by Debby Thomas/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024

26. It’s fu... cold

This bolonka zwetna dog loves the snow, but not so much about ice crystals forming on his paws. — Picture by Tammo Zelle/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024

27. Sun lover

Freddie the hamster just loved the sun. The gold hamster died recently and this picture is his owner’s last tribute to him. — Picture by Alina Vogel/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024

28. Pool friends

Grey the cat makes friends with a toy duck at a pool in Florida, United States. — Picture by Diann C. Johnson/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024

29. It’s time to get up

Every morning, this cocker spaniel lies on its owner’s chest until he opens his eyes. — Picture by Lock Liu/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024

30. The proud pup and his best friend

Ludo von Lickenface, a 16-year-old rescue pup, strikes a pose alongside his beloved guardian, David in the United States. — Picture by Darya Zelentsova/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024

The public can vote for their favourite funny pet under the People’s Choice Category HERE, starting May 10 until June 2.

The winners will be announced on June 6.