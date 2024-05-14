KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Not a pet lover? Just scroll through the adorable antics of these 30 pets and you might change your mind.
Shortlisted for the Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024, these 30 finalists include a cat stuck in a wall, a dog in a Kung Fu pose, and a horse that appears headless.
The contest, created by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam in 2017, celebrates the positive and vital role of pets in our lives and encourages engagement around animal welfare.
“Every year, people love to get involved and it is really warming to see how proud and enthusiastic they are to send in photos of their pets.
“It’s been great (this year). We’ve had a big response from all over the world but particularly Japan, where we have a big following in the cat photographers community,” they told Malay Mail.
Check out the 30 adorable finalists of the 2024 edition:
1. Dancing Queen
Pepper, a pointer dog, making an elegant jump in Germany. — Picture by Vera Faupel/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
2. Cat in a trap
In a stunt gone wrong, this curious cat in Japan found itself stuck while exploring a crack in the wall. — Picture by Kenichi Morinaga/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
3. Um, excuse me!
Courtesy matters for Artie, a 12-week old Ragdoll-Siamese cat in Canada. He appears to be asking for permission to use the loo.— Picture by Chantal Sammons/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
4. Everybody was Kung Fu fighting
This White Swiss Shepherd Dog is in full combat mode as it leaps with enthusiasm, chasing snowballs thrown by its owner in Toggenburg, Switzerland. — Picture by Sylvia Michel/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
5. Hard workers
Two kittens pulling a mischievous mess with some toilet roll in Japan. — Picture by Atsuyuki Ohshima/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
6. Not just for cats
In Wheathampstead, England, Hector the dog saw a cat do this and wanted to give it a try. This was about as far as he got before he changed his mind. — Picture by Sarah Haskell/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
7. Tarzan
Being at home is no different than swinging in the jungle for this wild-spirited cat. — Picture by Kazutoshi Ono/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
8. Peek-a-boo
The dog Raasta spontaneously hid in the heavy snow in Grindelwald, Switzerland, keeping only his ears visible. — Picture by Sylvia Michel/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
9. What am I thinking?
Heading somewhere? The shot was clicked in Rio de Janeiro at the exact moment when the horse’s head disappeared, making it appear headless. — Picture by David Kertzman/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
10. It’s behind you
Shelby, a cockapoo dog, loves chasing bubbles. Although she does not always get their location right, she still eagerly jumps all over the place for them. — Picture by Philippa Huber/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
11. You didn’t hear this from me
The two felines appear to be sharing a secret; the photographer thinks it’s probably about where to go fishing. — Picture by Kenichi Morinaga/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
12. Grumpy dog
Meet Nick Barry, a five-year-old Yorkshire terrier, who has a special talent for hilarious expressions, even when he is not smiling. — Picture by Luiza Ribeiro/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
13. Kitty in the kitchen
Nowhere better than a bowl to nap for this cat in Japan. — Picture by Atsuyuki Ohshima/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
14. Who are you?
This cat is utterly confused by this toy lion. — Picture by Silvia Jiang/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
15. Curls in the wind
This dog and its owner let their curls up for a display on a windy day at Sylt Island in Germany. — Picture by Julia Illig/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
16. Tired donkey
Benji the donkey wants an afternoon nap after all the hard work in the morning. — Picture by Charlotte Kitchen/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
17. You keep watch
One cat keeps watch while the other peeks into a hole in the wall in what appears to be a high-stakes espionage game. — Picture by Yasuda Aburanekomaru/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
18. Peekaboo
Another peek-a-boo act by a goldendoodle in Singapore. — Picture by Bernard Sim/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
19. Nosey neighbours
Two cats spying on their neighbours to catch those breaking the rules during the Covid-19 lockdown in the United Kingdom. — Picture by Emma Beardsmore/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
20. Belly dancer style
A long-haired turtle cat in Italy appears to be perfectly camouflaged for an ambush. — Picture by Vittorio Ricci/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
21. New rose
Edgar the tortoise loves feasting on flowers. Her favourites are dandelions for springs, snapdragons for summer and the Gertrude Jekyrll rose that she ate during autumn last September. — Picture by Jonathan Casey/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
22. Really!
This grumpy dog at a town in Hungary wasn’t really pleased to pose for the picture. — Picture taken by Anna Petro/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
23. I believe I can fly
This poodle in Ireland almost seems to be flying.— Picture by Julie Smith/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
24. Kitten stuck in traffic
One cat’s curiosity led another to bump right into it on a street in Japan. — Picture by Tomoaki Tanto/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
25. I think I saw a mouse
This beautiful and athletic gelding loves to try to fly off the ground! This is one of the series of leaps he performs. — Picture by Debby Thomas/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
26. It’s fu... cold
This bolonka zwetna dog loves the snow, but not so much about ice crystals forming on his paws. — Picture by Tammo Zelle/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
27. Sun lover
Freddie the hamster just loved the sun. The gold hamster died recently and this picture is his owner’s last tribute to him. — Picture by Alina Vogel/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
28. Pool friends
Grey the cat makes friends with a toy duck at a pool in Florida, United States. — Picture by Diann C. Johnson/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
29. It’s time to get up
Every morning, this cocker spaniel lies on its owner’s chest until he opens his eyes. — Picture by Lock Liu/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
30. The proud pup and his best friend
Ludo von Lickenface, a 16-year-old rescue pup, strikes a pose alongside his beloved guardian, David in the United States. — Picture by Darya Zelentsova/The Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2024
The public can vote for their favourite funny pet under the People’s Choice Category HERE, starting May 10 until June 2.
The winners will be announced on June 6.