NYX Cosmetics to shutter all Malaysian stores by end of July, will halt online sales in September

A photo of NYX Cosmetic’s flagship store in IOI City Mall store in Putrajaya. — Picture from Facebook/nyxcosmeticsmalaysia

PETALING JAYA, July 1 — It’s sad news for makeup lovers as NYX Cosmetics has announced that it will be closing down its stores in Malaysia soon.

The Los Angeles-based beauty company, known for its affordable prices and bold hues, shuttered its outlets in Suria KLCC, Sunway Pyramid, and Mid Valley Megamall on June 30, followed by the closing of its IOI City Mall store in Putrajaya today.

Beauty enthusiasts can still visit them at Sogo KL and PlayUp Advance stores at Fahrenheit 88 and SkyAvenue Genting until July 31.

In a statement posted on Facebook, NYX Professional Makeup Malaysia said they would continue to do online sales on Lazada, Shopee, and Hermo until September 30.

Malaysians will have to get their products via international shipping from Amazon, Asos, and Lookfantastic if they want their fix of NYX Cosmetics from October onwards.

“We sincerely thank you for all the love, energy, passion, and enthusiasm from our fierce beauty junkies community.

“There were many incredible moments with lots of glitter, colour and amazing makeup artistry,” the brand wrote.

The statement had Facebook users expressing sorrow over the brand’s departure from Malaysia.

NYX Cosmetics debuted here in 2017 when they opened their flagship store in IOI City Mall.

Their products were previously available through Sephora stores in Malaysia but it is no longer listed on the retailer’s website.