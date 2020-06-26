Malaysian motorist ends up in bike lane – after claiming to have mistakenly set Waze on motorcycle mode (VIDEO)

Motorcyclists got a rude shock when they discovered the car occupying the motorcycle lane. — Pictures from Facebook/Kanda Isuwa Harimoto and AFP

PETALING JAYA, June 26 — A driver ended up cruising through the Federal Highway’s bike lane – after he claimed he had mistakenly selected the motorcycle mode on his Waze app.

A Facebook video of the incident taken by a motorcyclist shows the driver in a black sports utility vehicle (SUV) driving down the bike lane heading towards Subang, with his vehicle almost occupying the entire width of the road.

Some motorcyclists overtook the driver to block his path and direct him towards an exit near a bus stop.

One of the motorcyclists can be heard asking if the driver was under the influence.

The Star reported that a police report was lodged against the 53-year-old after the video went viral on Wednesday and he was called in for questioning by the police at 5pm on the same day.

He is now under investigation for violating Section 79 of the Road Transport Act 1988 for neglecting traffic directions and signs.

According to Petaling Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal, the driver wound up in the motorcycle lane because he had failed to select the correct setting on his traffic navigation app.

“He was using Waze to get to his destination but because it was set to motorcycle mode, he ended up on the motorcycle lane,” said Nik Ezanee.

He also confirmed that the driver has undergone the necessary tests and was not intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The case has been handed over to the deputy public prosecutor for further investigation and the driver faces a fine of no less than RM300 or up to RM2,000 if found guilty.