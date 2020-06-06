Have you tried ordering from these five food delivery services in Malaysia, aside from GrabFood and Foodpanda?

GrabFood and Foodpanda aren’t the only ones offering food delivery in Malaysia. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa and SoyaCincau

PETALING JAYA, June 6 — Food delivery has evolved from being a luxury to a necessity and a saving grace for many Malaysians, especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic which has kept most of us cooped up at home.

While you may be familiar with big players such as GrabFood and Foodpanda, several other brands that you might not be aware of are offering similar services that allow you to enjoy restaurant-quality meals from the comfort of home.

Check out this list for a few alternatives you can turn to the next time you start feeling peckish for your favourite food.

DeliverEat

DeliverEat is a food delivery company that was first launched in Penang back in 2012, the same year Foodpanda established itself in Malaysia.

They’ve partnered with over 1,500 fast-food chains and eateries across the country, including Sushi King, Chili’s, Sakae Sushi, Morganfield’s, Nandos, Kenny Rogers and Roasters, Subway, and Tealive.

If you have specific culinary preferences, DeliverEat has sorted its restaurants by category so you can make use of custom filters when searching for the perfect meal.

Hometaste

Describing themselves as the leading home-cooked meals platform in Malaysia, Hometaste helps connect seasoned home cooks with hungry customers through its platform.

Yong tau foo, Hakka lei cha, black pepper chicken chop with rice, and Taiwanese popcorn chicken with rice and more are just some of the tasty offerings available on the menu.

Hometaste oversees the entire process of serving the perfect meal to your home including training and supervising cooks so that they meet quality standards and taking care of logistics to ensure that the food arrives piping hot for customers.

Dahmakan

Whether you’re craving for a bite of Asian, Western, or fusion meals, Dahmakan is here to serve.

The homegrown startup covers all bases, including cooking the meals with locally sourced ingredients, handling the orders, and sending the food straight to your doorstep.

Like GrabFood, Dahmakan has its own e-wallet system which customers can use for cashless payments along with exclusive discounts and free delivery for members who join the Dahmakan Select club.

The Naked Lunchbox

Much like Dahmakan and Hometaste, The Naked Lunchbox also prides itself on preparing their own meals while focusing on healthy ingredients supercharged with nutrients and flavour.

The brand states that their meals will never contain artificial preservatives or food additives, added sugar or artificial sweeteners, and added monosodium glutamate (MSG), with the options of choosing no dairy or no gluten as well.

The Naked Lunchbox also offers a similar deal to Dahmakan’s Select club membership with the Eat Clean package, which includes discounted meals and complimentary juices for the health-conscious eater.

Epic Food Hall

Epic Food Hall prides themselves on being the only halal-certified chain of online food halls with four restaurants to its name, specifically Epic Fit Meals Co, Pak Adam’s Nasi Lemak, New York’s Patty and Toast, and Warong Panda.

They have their own team of professionally trained riders who are ready to deliver your meals in a flash with a 45-minute guarantee.

Customers also have the benefit of mixing and matching dishes from different restaurants at Epic Food Hall in the same order, so you won’t have to worry if other people in your household are craving something different than you.

As we settle into the new norm under Covid-19, dining at home is set to become a popular option as Malaysians choose to avoid crowded and confined spaces.

Malay Mail previously reported that the demand for food delivery remains high even though the country has already transitioned into the conditional movement control order (CMCO), with many riders stating their income has not been affected by the economic fallout of the pandemic.

With so many players competing for a slice of the food delivery “cake,” this highlights the need for food delivery companies to maintain a strong brand identity, take full advantage of the protection provided by trademark laws, and wow consumers with unique spin on their services if they wish to establish a foothold in the local market.

