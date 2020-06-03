Former Malaysian Digital Association president teams up with Vietnamese technopreneur to launch SEA’s first-ever AI-powered customer data platform

Serm Teck Choon (left) and Dinh Le Dat (right) launch the AI-enabled platform June 3, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Serm Teck Choon

PETALING JAYA, June 3 — Businesses looking to make sense of their customer data are now in luck with the launch of the Antsomi CDP 365 software.

The software, launched by Singaporean-based tech startup company Antsomi, focuses on AI-driven marketing technology to aid businesses to transform into data-driven companies.

Co-founded by former Malaysian Digital Association president and CtrlShift Malaysia head Serm Teck Choon, Antsomi CDP 365 is the first-ever customer data platform, enabled by artificial intelligence (AI), developed in South-east Asia.

“In today’s complex digital world, businesses already collect plenty of data on their customers from multiple sources. Without the proper means to make sense of this information, the data becomes overwhelming, confusing and time-consuming to utilise,” said Serm in a press release.

“Antsomi CDP 365 aims to address this by empowering companies to automate the consolidation of data to understand their customers’ behaviour and drive action accordingly.”

He added that the software uses its AI engines to unify all existing customer data from multiple sources, including mobile, web, social media, offline channels, customer relationship management and more

A look at the personalised customer profiles and insights on Antsomi CDP 365. — Image via Antsomi.com

This will enable business operators, in industries such as retail, e-commerce and the media, to use highly personalised individual customer profiles generated by this software to gain a better insight into their customers’ preferences.

“For example, when a customer walks into a retail store, the store manager will be able to recommend products relevant to them, based on their preferences identified in real-time by mapping their mobile device ID, loyalty app and related browsing habits,” said Serm.

“Upon purchase, CDP 365 would then follow up on the customer’s journey through messaging, e-mail, or push notifications, to drive the next online purchase to happen.”

Follow-up activations also come in the form of digital advertisements, product recommendations and one-to-one engagement.

Vietnamese technopreneur and Antsomi co-founder Dinh Le Dat, reciprocated Serm’s beliefs as he said that with the use of software such as theirs, businesses will be able to transform themselves in the new era of data-driven smart digital technology.

“Data is the new oil of the 21st century. The role of data is central to understanding a business’s strengths, weaknesses and untapped opportunities,” said Dat.

“It is important that businesses are able to decode their data to understand the nuances of their customer lifecycles and act on them seamlessly across multiple channels, like the CDP 365 which deciphers the data 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”

Dat is a well-known big data and advertising technology entrepreneur who also started up a leading digital company back in his home country called Ants Programmatic which raked in a US$20 million (RM83.34 millon) annual revenue.

For more information on the Antsomi CDP 365 software visit their website.