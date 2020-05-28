Surviving MCO: Kind neighbours, authorities help sick 78-year-old Negri man who lived in trash-filled house

Jaafar Ali Mohd who has been staying in his dilapidated home was sent to the hospital to receive proper medication. — Picture via Facebook/BosamoTokMin

PETALING JAYA, May 28 — Senior citizen Jaafar Ali Mohd who lives in a dilapidated house is a familiar face among his neighbours in Kampung Seri Rompin.

However, when he went missing a month ago, his neighbours were concerned about the whereabouts of the old man as they feared something bad might have happened to him.

This was because he was either usually in his house or in the vicinity of his neighbourhood, as reported by Harian Metro.

Luckily, the police and neighbours acted swiftly and found the 78-year old man who was very weak and were shocked to see the condition of his home, which was filled with rubbish, upon further inspection.

According to Jeram Padang state assembly coordinator Musliadi Sabtu, Jaafar did not have any family and had been paying a monthly rental of RM30 for the past 20 years for his current house.

He also does not own an identification card, according to a Facebook post.

Subhanallah.. Disaat kita menyambut syawal dihari ketiga, Penyelaras Dun Jeram padang Tuan Haji Smusliadi Sabtu telah... Posted by Bosamo Tok Min on Monday, May 25, 2020

Fearing that the old man might have been sick throughout the one-month period, Jaafar was sent to the nearest hospital by authorities to get the required medication and to undergo a Covid-19 test.

Arrangements have also been made for the senior citizen to be sent to a nursing home and that his house would be cleaned thoroughly once he returns from the hospital.

“I thank the neighbours for being concerned about the old man as things might have been worse if he was found later,” said Musliadi.

Many social media users thanked the authorities and the villagers for looking into the welfare of the old man.