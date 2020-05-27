Malaysian police stops car at KL roadblock — to rescue cat trapped in engine compartment on Raya morning (VIDEO)

Police and civil defence members help free the cat from its precarious position. — Picture from Twitter/@ahmdfaiz12

PETALING JAYA, May 27 – Twitter user @ahmdfaiz12 thought he had committed an offence when he was stopped at a roadblock on Raya morning over the weekend.

But it turned out to be a helpless cat that was stuck in the engine compartment of his car which caught the attention of observant police officials when they heard its cries.

“Raya morning story. Stopped by the police thinking I did something wrong but it was a cat that was under my car bonnet,” Ahmad Faiz wrote on Twitter.

Kisah pagi raya..polis tahan igatkan aku buat salah, rupanya ada kucing dekat bonet depan kereta aku, hahahaha.. Alahaiii cik meow 🤦 ♂️ pic.twitter.com/HwyUv1lFQK — A.F. (@ahmdfaiz12) May 24, 2020

The incident which took place at the Jalan Duta toll plaza has since gone viral, garnering over 13,000 retweets and 17,000 likes on Twitter.

At the roadblock, Plus Highway, Royal Malaysia Police and Civil Defence Force officials banded together to rescue the cat who could have died from the heat of the engine if help didn’t come sooner.

Luckily, the cat which sported a rainbow collar was released from its misery 30 minutes later.

Despite the animal’s near-death encounter, policemen stationed at Jalan Duta saw the funny side of the incident, joking that they managed to stop the feline who was attempting to “travel interstate” which is prohibited during the ongoing conditional movement control order.

Umur masih panjang!



Sekatan Jalan Raya di Plaza Tol Jalan Duta selamatkan seekor kucing yang berada lebih 30 min dalam ruang enjin sebuah kereta dari mati kepanasan atau dilenyek kenderaan lain. pic.twitter.com/fqYopvAvqg — Mohd Redzuan Abdul Manap (@redzuanNewsMPB) May 24, 2020

“The cat is safe, we sent it back to a housing area,” Ahmad Faiz said after the incident.

Alhamdulillah kucing tu selamat.. Kita orang hantar balik ke kawasan rumah 😸 pic.twitter.com/mMnzAUIOCN — A.F. (@ahmdfaiz12) May 25, 2020

According to Harian Metro, the cat is believed to belong to his neighbour.