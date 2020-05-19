MCO? Creative Malaysians gamers get together for a Malay themed wedding on Grand Theft Auto V (VIDEO)

Noor Azwan Mohd Noor has been a streamer for four years now after joining the MYRP server in early 2019. — Picture courtesy of Noor Azwan Mohd Noor

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Lavish wedding receptions may be off the cards throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) but creative Malaysian gamers have gone above and beyond in recreating a Malay themed wedding on popular action-adventure game, Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V).

Thanks to the custom modifications allowed by the game, it enabled players to create an accurate depiction of a Malay themed wedding reception, which was streamed live on Facebook and later uploaded on GTA 5 Malaysia’s Youtube page.

Players were divided into two groups representing the bride and the groom party, both clad in traditional attire in purple and yellow respectively.

The event began with the procession of the groom’s entourage to the entrance of the bride’s home where both parties exchanged “pantun” before the groom’s side was invited to enter.

Screenshot of the wedding ceremony. — Screenshot courtesy of Youtube/ GTA 5 Malaysia

The scene was complete with marquees, tables and chairs, a buffet line, a special dining area for the couple’s families, a dais, and players decked in Rela uniforms to add some realism to the scene.

The amusing gameplay carried on with what would be expected program of the day, complete with a “silat” performance as well as a special dance performance by the groom’s party.

There were laughable disruptions throughout the event, which added much hilarity, including the appearance of an alien driving a Delorean from the Back To The Future movie franchise and a Grab Food delivery rider.

According to one of the gamers involved with this virtual wedding, Noor Azwan Mohd Noor, the wedding was held through the MYRP server, a local server dedicated to implementing a Malaysian identity within GTAV through custom modifications.

“MYRP was the first ever server to introduce a Malaysian touch in it and now there are also other servers implementing the same thing.

“There were around 40 to 50 players involved with the wedding and the server itself can contain up to 120 players at a time,” Azwan told Malay Mail.

The full time streamer who’s also known as Abe Wea also said that all of the custom modifications were made from scratch by Arief Solehin and Isma Danial by using FiveM.

FiveM is a modification for GTA V which enables players to play multiplayer on a customised and dedicated servers.

“Every mod resembling our Malaysian identity was created by these two young minds from Johor.

“They were the ones behind the custom modifications and they were the ones who introduced it to the public.”

GTA V is an open world action-adventure game from Rockstar Games with multiplayer options, enabling players to take on missions and interact with each other.

The GTA series is famously known for its user modifications or ‘modding’ which allows players to alter the gameplay logic like customising your own character or even turning a whole town to look like the Kuala Lumpur city centre.

Azwan also said that they are in the midst of customising a “Hari Raya” modification and they are currently setting up a traditional Malaysian village scene.

The Youtube account meanwhile currently has several other familiar scenarios including police escorting busses for interstate travel to “balik kampung,” authorities nabbing those caught for not fasting, “rempit” motorcycle racing and visiting a vape shop.