Ron Arad creates a series of masks to raise funds for the British NHS

Elizabeth Hurley wearing a Picasso-inspired mask by Ron Arad. — AFP-Relaxnews pic LONDON, May 2 — The London-based designer has created a range of masks printed with portraits of famous artists and writers including Shakespeare and Picasso.

London-based designer Ron Arad has launched the Smile for our NHS fundraiser with a series of masks decorated with the smiles of famous people, like William Shakespeare and the famous nurse Florence Nightingale. Other masks are inspired by the painters Picasso, Matisse and Dali. As well as limiting risks of contagion caused by coughing, sneezing and physical contact between hands and faces, the main benefit of these masks is not medical, explains the website Smile4ournhs.com, but the fact that they brighten up objects that are otherwise “impersonal and frightening/”

Arad announced news of the launch with an Instagram post on the occasion of William Shakespeare's birthday on April 26.

For the occasion, a number of celebrities were on hand to model the masks. They included actor and director Stephen Fry, actress Liz Hurley, actor Jason Isaacs and the journalist Natasha Kaplinsky. For the initiative, Ron Arad joined forces with the Ostro Fayre Share Foundation. The website adds that discussions are underway to supply the masks to the public and also to publish the designs so that people can make them themselves.

All the proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to the British National Health Service (NHS). Arad's team is also keen to work with anyone who is interested in manufacturing or distributing the masks, so that they can be made available to the public.

The designer declared that he “wanted to do something to use the power of art to help in this terrible crisis. We all have a duty to use our creativity, resources and compassion however we can. Hopefully this project will support our wonderful NHS, as well as provide some cheer and amusement.”

Ron Arad recently took part in the Virtual Design Festival, unveiling a series of chairs inspired by Mickey Mouse christened Don't F**k With The Mouse (DFWTM). — AFP-Relaxnews