How hotels plan to clean up their act for post-Covid-19 travel

Marriott International's disinfectant machine — Picture courtesy of Marriott International

NEW YORK, April 30 — The world’s largest hotel groups are revamping their housekeeping and cleaning measures in the aim of restoring consumer confidence and bringing guests back to traditional hotel rooms.

After Marriott International, which released details of its sanitation and hygiene procedures last week, Hyatt and Hilton have been quick to follow in announcing new cleaning protocols for their properties around the world.

Earlier this week, Hilton announced that it has struck partnerships with RB, the maker of Lysol and Dettol, along with the Mayo Clinic to develop a new cleaning procedure that includes the disinfection of high-touch areas like light switches, door handles, TV remote controls and thermostats.

Amenities like pens, paper and guest directories will also be removed as a decluttering measure, and the frequency of cleaning will increase for public areas and fitness centres.

Hilton also said it will be expanding its contactless Digital Key service, which allows guests to check-in, choose their own room and gain access using their mobile devices and the Hilton app.

Rival Hyatt, meanwhile, has partnered with the Global Biorisk Advisory council (GBAC) to develop new cleaning protocols and an accreditation program.

As of September, every Hyatt hotel will have a Hygiene Manager, responsible for the property’s adherence to new cleaning standards. They will be responsible for implementing social distancing measures in public spaces, staff training, enhanced cleaning measures, food safety, hygiene protocols and air quality control.

And last week, Marriott International announced plans to introduce new high-tech sanitation strategies that include the use of electrostatic sprayers and hospital-grade disinfectant. The company is also testing the use of ultraviolet technology to sanitize keys and devices shared by hotel staff. — AFP-Relaxnews