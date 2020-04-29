Stay fashionable even as you stay in with these LV pyjamas

Australian model @lilymaymac shows that stylish can be very comfortable. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/lilymaymac

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — A friend asked me the other day what my “look” was these days... it made me laugh.

Six weeks after the country was put into a lockdown, most of us have become accustomed to working from home (WFH) and wearing pyjamas all day, every day.

Or maybe you are one of those people who have Zoom meetings, in which case you have perfected the art of looking good from the waist up?

I read an article in the New York Times some weeks ago where the American designer Tom Ford gave some tips on how to look good for those Zoom meetings: Propping your laptop on a stack of books so it is at eye level and something about lighting.

But Zoom is not just for meetings: It is great for virtual get-togethers (happy hours, cocktails) and birthdays.

And if you are a fashionista, a raggedy kaftan or T-shirt and shorts is not going to cut it. Even if you are sheltering at home.

Singapore's @willamazing in her LV pyjamas. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/willamazing

No wonder then that Louis Vuitton’s pyjama sets are such a popular item with celebrities and fashion-forward women out there.

Interestingly, the trend at started back in 2017 with the Supreme X Louis Vuitton silk pyjama shirt for men.

Want your very own luxed up loungewear from Louis Vuitton? You don’t have to miss out just because you have to stay in... just go to www.louisvuitton.com to shop online.