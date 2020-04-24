Malaysian man sells headscarves at gas station to buy milk and diapers for his kids amidst MCO

K The man was seen at Petronas Seberang Jaya selling head shawls so he could buy milk and diapers for his kids. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Alin Taharin UALA LUMPUR, April 24 — A man was seen selling headscarves under the hot sun at a gas station amidst the Movement Control Order (MCO).

According to Facebook user Alin Taharin who uploaded a few photos of the man, said that she came across the man at a Petronas gas station in Seberang Jaya, Penang.

“He was not asking for money but he was selling head shawls so he could provide for his children.”

“Your concern proves the nobility of your hearts,” she captioned her post.

In the photos, the man can be seen sitting behind his motorcycle while the tudung can be seen hanging from his motorcycle with a piece of cardboard placed on it which says “I’m selling tudung to buy milk and diapers for my kids”.

Many social media users sympathised with the man.

“He worked so hard to feed the needs of his family,” said one user.

“Can I get his mobile number or even better, do you have his account number?” asked another user.

The MCO has resulted in the temporary closures of some businesses and operations which has affected the source of income for many people especially daily wage earners.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the MCO would be extended to May 12.