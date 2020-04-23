A nutritionist’s guide to stocking up your fridge, pantry for healthy meals during MCO

Optimal nutrition to support immune function is critical during Covid-19. — Picture courtesy of Herbalife Nutrition

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — With many across the country and globe staying in to curb the spread of Covid-19, the role of nutrition has never been more important as more people make their own meals at home.

So if your home kitchen has been underutilised pre-movement control order (MCO), deciding what to stock up in your pantry and refrigerator can be daunting.

However, it is important to note that good nutrition helps the immune system do its job in fighting off infections.

“As with every other system of the body, the immune system relies on the proper nutrients in order to function optimally,” registered US dietitian, obesity and weight management specialist and sports dietetics specialist Susan Bowerman told Malay Mail.

“Obtaining optimal nutrition to support immune function is critical during this pandemic.”

One way to do that is by ensuring a kitchen that is stocked with healthy staples.

Bowerman, a Herbalife Nutrition Worldwide Nutrition Education and Training senior director, also provided a guide on food items to store for nutritious homemade meals.

How to stock your kitchen

Pantry — whole grains (such as brown rice, quinoa, whole grain pasta), canned or dried beans and lentils, canned tomatoes, canned meats (such as tuna or chicken), broth (such as chicken or vegetable), condiments.

Refrigerator — eggs, low fat milk, cheese and yogurt; long-lasting vegetables and fruits such as citrus, apples, cabbage, cauliflower, brussels sprouts, carrots, celery, beets, onions, garlic, sweet potatoes, broccoli.

Freezer — meat, fish, poultry, veggie burgers, loose pack fruits and vegetables.

How to not let your guard down during and post-MCO

A common nutrition trap many will fall into during the MCO or lockdown period is consuming foods that are not only loaded with fat, salt and sugar but also lacking in vitamins, minerals, protein and other important nutrients that do little to support the immune system.

Many may be indulging in unhealthy ‘comfort foods’ during the MCO, says Herbalife Nutrition Worldwide Nutrition Education and Training senior director Susan Bowerman. — Picture courtesy of Herbalife Nutrition

“Too many people may be using this lockdown period to indulge in unhealthy ‘comfort foods’ that provide little in the way of healthy nutrition.

“Now is when we should be trying to optimise nutrition by taking in the most nutrient-dense foods we can find,” the former UCLA Centre for Human Nutrition assistant director said.

As many are counting down the days before the MCO is lifted, Malay Mail asked Bowerman if she had any post-lockdown advice.

“Many of us are looking forward to things getting back to normal, it may be tempting to overeat foods that had been difficult to get or prepare at home, or to overeat when we finally visit restaurants again,” she said.

Bowerman suggested using for those living in isolation to learn simple and healthy recipes, and eat as well as possible.

By eating a healthy, well-balanced diet now, one may find that they simply feel better when they eat healthier.

“And that the high-calorie foods may be less appealing to you post-lockdown,” Bowerman said.

“It’s natural to anticipate eating foods that we’ve missed — but be selective with your indulgences and keep your portions small.”

Foods that are good for the immune system

Bowerman explained some of the nutrients we should be focusing on during a pandemic include protein which the body uses to produce antibodies that will be used to guard the body against invading viruses and bacteria.

Protein-packed foods include fish, poultry, lean meats, dairy products, beans (particularly soybeans and soybean products such as tofu and tempeh) and lentils.

A diet consisting of protein, Vitamin C, Vitamin A, phytonutrients, fibre, probiotics and Omega-3 fatty acids is great for the immune system. — Picture courtesy of Herbalife Nutrition

Other key nutrients are Vitamin C, Vitamin A, phytonutrients (brightly coloured fruits and vegetables), fibre (whole grains, beans, fruits, vegetables), probiotics (yogurt, pickles, miso, tempeh), and omega-3 fatty acids (fatty fish).

Vitamin C (broccoli, berries, citrus, tomatoes, peppers), she said, also helps the body produce antibodies while Vitamin A (carrots, spinach, peaches, pumpkin/winter squash, tomatoes) supports skin health.

The skin, of course, acts as a first line of defense that protects the body from foreign invaders.

“Vitamin A [also] supports the health of the tissues of the respiratory tract and the digestive tract – many people do not realise that there are immune cells in the digestive system, so it is important to keep those cells healthy,” Bowerman said.

There are also simple yet healthy meals and snacks that can be made on a budget such as lentil or bean soup cooked with seasonings such as lemon, garlic and spices.

How about transforming ordinary eggs by poaching them in a spicy tomato sauce made with canned tomatoes, garlic and red pepper flakes?

For a quick snack or breakfast, Bowerman suggests a protein smoothie with frozen fruits, protein powder, milk or soy milk.