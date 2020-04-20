With over one million members and counting, Malaysian Facebook group amuses with photos of failed cooking attempts during during Covid-19 shutdown

The Masak Apa Tak Jadi Hari Ini Official is aimed at bringing laughter to people by portraying failed food attempts made by Malaysians. — Screen capture via Facebook/Masak Apa Tak Jadi Hari Ini Official

PETALING JAYA, April 20 — For most people, the Covid-19 movement control order (MCO) has definitely prompted them to spend more time in the kitchen by revisiting old recipes and whipping up delicious meals.

And more often than not, photos of their culinary creations will be put on social media for people to check out.

But for others, the MCO has proven challenging with some kitchen “experiments” resulting in hilarious-looking dishes.

Facebook group, Masak Apa Tak Jadi Hari Ini Official is an avenue for people to put up photographs of these cooks who have made unsuccessful attempts at making food such as cakes and kuih.

According to the group’s description, the purpose of the group was solely to make social media users laugh with their family or friends when looking at these failed food pictures.

No one however, is allowed to lambast nor critique the pictures posted nor the users, according to the description.

One of the pictures that has caused an uproar of laughter include burnt pictures of churros.

Muhd Hakem who posted this wrote in his captions, “The intention in the heart is to do churros. I don’t know what it looks like. I’m depressed for a while.”

The burnt pieces of the churros, had caused social media users erupting in laughter. Picture by Facebook/Muhd Hakem

Many people joked and asked whether what he cooked was dried chilies, others said that it looked like “sad churros”, while a few said that it looked like eels.

The unusual looking pictures of the kuih seri muka that are segregated into two pieces. — Picture via of Facebook/AjieIshky

Another user, Ajie Ishky shared a picture of how his kuih seri muka texture ended up disintegrating.

User, Khairul Faizal jokingly quipped “Could you please send me the recipe?”

Anne Khan, on the other hand, made social media users laugh when she posted a picture of her long cakoi that do not look at all like how the original ones are made.

Her post has been liked by over 21, 000 users.

An unusually long cakoi stick made by Anne Khan. — Picture via Facebook/Anne Khan

“Are those cinnamon sticks by any chance?”, joked most users.

The group has a total of one million members so far and have been liked over 11,000 times at the time of writing.