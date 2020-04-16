St. John Ambulans Malaysia to host online charity concert to raise funds for PPEs for medical frontliners

The Covid-19 Online Charity Concert will be held for three days from 17 until 19 April. ― Photo courtesy of St. John Ambulans Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 ― St. John Ambulans Malaysia (SJAM) will be hosting a three-day online charity concert from 17 until 19 April to raise funds for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for medical frontliners.

With the Health Ministry saying that PPE supplies are running low, SJAM planned the Covid-19 Online Charity Concert to help with funds.

SJAM commander-in-chief Dato’ Lai See Ming urged Malaysian to come together in raising funds and support for the front-liners who have shown great efforts in their work.

“This Live online charity concert is held as a tribute to the front-liners like doctors, nurses, medical staff and volunteers who have worked hard in the battle against Covid-19.

The fundraiser aims to help procure PPEs for medical frontliners. ― Photo courtesy of St. John Ambulans Malaysia

“The sacrifices, dedications and outstanding commitments shown by these personnel, are truly appreciated by Malaysians.”

The charity concert will be hosted by celebrity hosts like Gary Yap, Emcee Tiong and Zhenru while artistes like Shasha Zainal, Sean Sim, Corn Ling, Alex Yap, Xing Marsh, Felicia Low, Fennie and many more.

Working together with Eventor Music Event Sdn Bhd, SJAM will broadcast the charity concert Live via their Facebook page on 17 April from 8.30pm until 11.30pm, on 18 April from 2.30pm until 5.30pm and on 19 April from 7.30pm until 10.30pm.

SJAM has managed to deliver thousands of PPE’s which includes head covers, DIY face shields and hand sanitisers to 173 hospitals and government clinics in various states in Malaysia so far.

Donations for the SJAM Covid-19 Online Charity Concert can be made to AmBank (ST JOHN AMBULANS MALAYSIA) account number 888-100-855139-2.