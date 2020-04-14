Bored Canadian family recreates ‘The Simpsons’ intro under lockdown with Halloween costumes (VIDEO)

Sutherland and his family had been stuck at home for 23 days when they decided to shoot the creative video. — Screengrab via Twitter/joelasutherland

PETALING JAYA, April 14 — One Canadian family went the extra mile to entertain themselves during the lockdown by recreating the intro of popular animated sitcom The Simpsons.

The idea came to Ontario resident Joel A. Sutherland after seeing how bored and restless his kids were getting after nearly a month of being cooped up indoors.

While his wife was cleaning out their old Simpsons Halloween costumes from the basement, Sutherland had a eureka moment.

The whole family worked together to recreate the intro to Matt Groening’s iconic TV show, with familiar scenes such as Bart’s chalkboard gag, baby Maggie getting scanned at the grocery counter, and Homer throwing a nuclear rod out of the car while going home from work.

One scene was adapted to reference the ongoing pandemic with Sutherland’s son writing “I will social distance” on the chalkboard.

Social Isolation, Day 23



Kids: We're booooored! What can we do?



Wife *cleaning basement*: What are we ever going to do with these Simpsons Halloween costumes we only wore once?



Me: pic.twitter.com/6oLiyvdcWu — Joel A. Sutherland (@joelasutherland) April 8, 2020

The self-isolation project has garnered more than 600,000 views on Twitter so far and Sutherland said he was grateful for the love and excitement social media users have been showing to him and his family.

“You win the internet prize today! Epic!” said @lothlorian73.

“We need quarantine Oscars for this kind of creativity,” wrote @eriktmclaughlin.

In a Twitter thread, Sutherland said that it was relatively easy to get his kids to rehearse for the video and that most shots were “one-take wonders.”

“The kids were excited to have something fun and creative to work on as a family.

“We rehearsed each shot once or twice and then started recording, and we got most in one take!”