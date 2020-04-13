St John Ambulance of Malaysia help out by sending medical equipment to hospitals during MCO

St John Ambulance of Malaysia was commissioned to deliver personal protective equipment to designated hospitals. ― Picture courtesy of SJAM

IPOH, April 13 ― The ambulances of first aider St John Ambulance of Malaysia (SJAM) are temporarily doubling up as health equipment carriers while the nation battles the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, its vehicles sent some 40,000 personal protection equipment (PPE) to medical frontliners at four hospitals in Perak.

In a statement, SJAM said the PPE were distributed to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun in Ipoh, Hospital Slim River, Hospital Teluk Intan and Hospital Seri Manjung.

SJAM South Area commander Liew Weng Kong, said the PPE was a donation by International Financial Economy Foundation.

It consists of 40,000 disposable face masks, 1,200 isolation suits, 1,200 face shields, 4,000 disposable gloves, 20 barrels of hand sanitisers and 120 bottles of hand sanitisers.

Liew added that the items were sent from Kuala Lumpur to state SJAM vice-president Datuk Seri Liew Mun Hon's office at Klebang before it was picked up for distribution.

“SJAM has been chosen as a logistic partner due to our fleet of 135 ambulances,” he added, noting that the society had been recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) in 1998 as the first non-governmental organisation that owned and operated the most ambulances in Malaysia.

Liew said aside from ferrying the donations by the International Financial Economy Foundation, SJAM was also sending face shields and aerosol boxes made by the society, well wishers and volunteers.

“Since the enforcement of movement control order on March 18, we have sent 58,790 face shields, 117 intubation barrier boxes and 556 litres of hand sanitiser,” he added.

The items were sent to 159 hospitals, clinics and government agencies.