MISC Berhad donates RM5m to govt hospitals, Mercy Malaysia to help eradicate Covid-19 pandemic

The donation will be used to equip government hospitals treating Covid-19 patients with the necessary equipment. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — MISC Berhad has contributed a sum of RM5 million in an effort to help the country to eradicate the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, MISC — a world-leading provider of international energy-related maritime solutions and services — announced that the donation is to help hospitals purchase the much-needed equipment for patient care.

It said RM2.44 million of the donation was channelled to Hospital Kuala Lumpur and other government hospitals — listed by the Health Ministry to treat Covid-19 patients — for the purchase of ventilators, patient monitors and other patient care medical equipment critically required in intensive care wards.

Additionally, a further sum of RM410,300 was contributed to University Malaya Medical Centre for the purchase of medical equipment, which was needed in their intensive care wards.

Prior to that, MISC also contributed over RM2.1 million to Mercy Malaysia’s Covid-19 Pandemic Fund to support the volunteer relief organisation’s effort in mitigating the spread of the outbreak.

MISC’s contribution to the fund will be used primarily for providing medical relief and Covid-19 risk reduction activities for vulnerable communities in Malaysia, which is part of Mercy Malaysia’s Covid-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan.

MISC Berhad president and group chief executive officer Yee Yang Chien said the contribution to the purchase of the medical equipment required by hospitals along with the donation to Mercy Malaysia was an expression of their support to help eradicate the deadly virus.

“The virus has threatened the health and well-being of the communities and has even caused the loss of lives in our country, but together, we will show our collective strength and resilience to get through this.

“All of us across MISC would also like to state our admiration and appreciation to all the frontliners and volunteers across the world for their selfless dedication in serving communities in need during these challenging times,” he added.