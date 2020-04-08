Social media personality Arwind Kumar skips meals, uses personal savings to help families affected by MCO

The charitable comedian wants to make sure vulnerable families don’t starve during this difficult period. ― Pictures via Facebook/Arwind Kumar

PETALING JAYA, April 8 ― YouTube star and comedian Arwind Kumar began dipping into his savings to help families struggling to pay rent and buy basic necessities during the movement control order (MCO).

It started with a simple message offering to donate RM150 to 10 families.

Soon enough, his inbox was inundated with heartbreaking stories of families who were about to be kicked out of their homes and those not being able to afford diapers for their babies.

“I am sending out funds everyday as the requests from families in need are increasing,” he told Malay Mail.

“I even had to skip my breakfast or dinner sometimes to ensure I can maximise the number of families aided in a day.”

To date, 80 families have been able to make ends meet and put food on the table thanks to the initiative.

Before he knew it, he had donated about RM2,500 of savings and still counting before help started pouring in from generous Malaysians.

That was when the #quaranTEAM project was initiated through crowdfunding platform Airfunding which has collected over RM21,000 so far.

“We can help so many more families with the fund. But of course, comes with a lot of sacrifice.

“I have to be sure I use my 24 hours in a day wisely, so families do not starve in this period,” he said.

Arwind, who is known for his hilarious MakCik Roast-mah alter ego, told Malay Mail he is “doing well” despite the nationwide shutdown.

“I don’t consider myself stuck at home. I see it as being safe at home,” he said.

On top of reading, he also started working out after being on the phone for eight to 10 straight hours took a toll on his wellbeing.

“Two days ago, I experienced severe migraine and had to take a break from the transactions.

“That was when I knew I had to balance it with exercises,” he said.

Click here to donate to the #quaranTEAM Funding Families In Need page.