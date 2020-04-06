Fashion designer Jovian Mandagie’s gorgeous white PPE gowns for Covid-19 frontliners win praise from Malaysians

Jovian and his team sent out their first shipment of PPE gowns to Covid-19 frontliners today. — Picture from Instagram/@jovianrtw

PETALING JAYA, April 6 — Renowned fashion designer Datuk Jovian Mandagie is lending a touch of couture to the much-needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gowns for frontliners.

Instead of the usual blue, Jovian has created a batch of stylish-looking white PPE gowns that were shipped out today to health workers in the country.

“Our first shipment of PPE is out. Thank you JMteam for your effort on this good deed,” the designer wrote earlier today on his personal Instagram page.

The designer, whose father in law is Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, converted his label’s in-house atelier into a PPE gown and headscarf production space as a contribution to frontliners and healthcare workers fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is only a small help we can contribute in comparison to what they have done for us.

“Let this initiative be a helpful gesture to those who have fought bravely for us,” a post said on Jovian’s ready to wear Instagram page.

The stylish gowns soon caught the eyes of fashion-savvy Malaysians who said the white disposable protective gear was too pretty to wear.

“It’s packed so neatly, feels like a waste to wear it,” said @zakariajieha.

“Looks so exclusive,” chimed in @roshaizaaa.

In another comment, which appeared to be from a health worker, @withlove_effa28 said it was the first time she saw a white PPE gown.

“Usually the anaesthesia team wears white and we wear blue,” she wrote.

In a previous post two days ago, Jovian said he and his team decided to produce white PPE gowns to symbolise the frontliners’ pure and clean hearts.

Jovian has also been handing out hygiene kits consisting of face masks, gloves and hand sanitiser to those carrying out essential services.

The kits consisting of 20 face masks, 16 pieces of gloves and a 50ml-sized alcohol hand sanitiser are also sold on the designer’s website for RM59.90.

Other fashion designers in the country who have been producing PPE equipment for medical workers include Khoon Hooi, Alia Bastamam, Melinda Looi, Celeste Thoi, Nurita Harith, Mimpikita, Justin Yap and Fizi Woo.