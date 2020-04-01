Malay Mail

Kinky cosplay company donates fetish medical scrubs to UK hospital after ‘desperate’ call for help from NHS representatives

Wednesday, 01 Apr 2020 05:41 PM MYT

BY MELANIE CHALIL

The medical fetish online retailer blamed massive underfunding and cuts that resulted in shortages of protective equipment for NHS staff. — Picture from MedFetUK.com
KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Help in the time of the coronavirus can come in the most unexpected places.

Even from kinky cosplay retailers that specialise in disposal scrubs meant for role-playing in the bedroom.

British medical fetish store MedFetUK donated its entire stock of fetish medical scrubs to a National Health Service (NHS) hospital following a shortage of medical supplies due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cosplay online retailer that sells medical grade equipment and accessories “for all your needle play, medical fetish and role-play supplies” announced on Twitter recently that it sent the scrubs to an unnamed hospital free of charge.

 

 

The company said it was contacted by NHS procurement representatives all over the country who were scrambling to source for basic protective equipment and clothing.

While the retailer usually refrains from discussing politics on social media, it condemned the shortage of medical supplies needed by NHS staff to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus has claimed 1,789 lives in the UK so far.

“When you see someone from the government saying the NHS is getting what it needs, that is a lie,” it said.

 

 

 

It added that hospitals reaching out to a cosplay shop was a reflection of the state-run healthcare system’s massive underfunding and cuts that prevented NHS hospitals from running efficiently.

 

 

 

 

The series of tweets received massive impressions on social media and was retweeted over 10,000 times, something MedFetUK said it wasn’t expecting.

“We appreciate the amazing response, but we are not heroes and we don’t deserve any special kudos.

“The real heroes are the NHS staff at every level who are on the front line of this fight,” it responded.

Some claimed the cosplay company’s generous gesture was fake news which prompted a response from the retailer.

 

