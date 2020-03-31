Covid-19: Terengganu takes the Ramadan bazaar off the streets and online

No Ramadan bazaars this year? Fret not, Terengganu is introducing the online bazaar. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 ― Terengganu is doing away with the traditional Ramadan bazaar this year, with its state government providing an online platform to assist traders sell their breaking of fast cuisine.

State Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Micro Industry and Hawker Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Nurkhuzaini Abd Rahman said the platform would be monitored by the state's Yayasan Pembangunan Usahawan (YPU).

Terengganu’s 32 assemblymen's service centres will be appointed as administrators to the platform, reported Berita Harian.

Saying a thorough explanation of the system will be given, Mohd Nurkhuzaini said that there will be no limit to the number of online bazaars operating.

“We leave it to the respective service centres.”

The Kota Putera assemblyman also said traders interested to join the online bazaars, which will use e-wallet for its transactions, can register for it when it is open in the second week of April.