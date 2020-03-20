Covid-19: The good, the bad and the ugly

People wearing masks enjoy the sun at Times Square on March 14, 2020 in New York City. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — If the schools are closed for too long, the parents are going find a vaccine for Covid-19 before the scientist does — one of the many hilarious memes that has been circulating on social media since the movement control order (MCO) took effect in Malaysia.

“I nailed this homeschooling thing for exactly three minutes before crazy started coming out of my mouth,” Kim Fearing, a motivational speaker and mum of four from Colorado, the United States wrote.

Similar memes and long posts on appreciation for teachers have emerged globally as countries one after another were either imposing MCOs or a complete lockdown to flatten the infection curve of the deadly virus, including pushing for social distancing to help slow down the spread of the virus.

Ezan Arissa, 40, who has been in the teaching profession for more than 18 years now, said such a tribute to teachers in Malaysia and elsewhere is comforting.

“Deeply touched by the various posts on social media,” she said, adding that parents now have to wear the “disciplinary teacher” cap and ensure that the kids complete all the tasks given.

“Over to you parents,” Ezan said in jest.

Globally 244,523 people have been diagnosed with the virus that originated from Wuhan, China, of which 86,026 have recovered, while 10,030 succumbed to it. Italy, Iran, Spain, Germany, the US and France are among the countries that have the highest number of patients outside of China and the numbers are rising.

Malaysia has so far recorded 1,030 cases, of which 87 have recovered and two died. In a move to stem the spread, the government has imposed a 14-day MCO since Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

The partial lockdown is also turning people into amateur YouTubers and social media influencers, be it on ideas to keep fit, cooking or fashion, while others found solace in the short-form mobile video app tiktok to entertain their kids and keep them occupied.

In China, where some cities are on complete lockdown, businesses came up with novel ways to keep their customers occupied. From workout videos and living room clubbing, they tested every possible idea.

A heartwarming video of Rome residents singing a classic Italian song, ‘Bella Ciao’ from their windows and balconies as the city remains under lockdown to contain the virus outbreak had its share of fame.

Better air quality and the sound of vehicle movements being replaced with birds chirping in the country’s capital, Kuala Lumpur are moments to behold.

Just like how swans have appeared in the Venice Canal instead of boats, while dolphins swimming playfully in the absence of tourists and traders in one of Italy’s sought-after destination.

A few good samaritans have also started various ‘caremongering’ groups on social media sites to check on their neighbours, especially the elderly, shopping for their groceries, as well as getting their medicines from pharmacies during this difficult time.

These are among the good moments that surfaced during a grim situation faced globally.

Unfortunately, there was also a cringe-worthy situation that was displayed in Malaysia and elsewhere.

The “balik kampung” exodus that began as the MCO announcement was made and hoarding of groceries and essential items from supermarkets and hypermarkets were nothing short of a belligerent attitude.

Fear of another cluster of infection that could come out of such an attitude was a major concern of the authorities and the country’s front liners as it would further stress the healthcare system.

True enough one of the passenger that joined the exodus on Tuesday via a Plusliner express bus from Johor Bahru to Kuantan was tested positive for Covid-19 and now all the passengers, who travelled on the bus, and perhaps their close contacts need to be tested as well.

The situation could have been avoided if only they were to abide by the MCO order.

Despite various announcements and pleadings by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the second and third day of the MCO, the people were still seen loitering around and gathering at coffee shops, completely oblivious to the order or seriousness of the matter.

“Ugly” videos and pictures of a jogger and hikers arguing with the authorities on their “so-called” rights to indulge in the activities surfaced on social media as well.

The authorities have had to abandon political correctness in conveying the message.

In fact, from Sunday onwards, the army will be mobilised to assist the police in enforcing the MCO, especially on the people’s compliance with the instruction to stay at home.

It is hope that for the next 11 days under the MCO, if the restriction is not extended, Malaysians will cast aside their bad and ugly habits and display an exemplary discipline in the war against the virus.

The memes and funny videos are a welcomed relief — after all, laughter is the best medicine!!! — Bernama