KitaJagaKita: Author Hanna Alkaf launches initiative to assist needy communities amid restricted movement order

Award-winning author Hanna Alkaf who won the US Freeman Book Award for her debut novel, ‘The Weight Of Our Sky’, kicks off #KitaJagaKita. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, March 19 ― Malaysian author Hanna Alkaf has initiated a movement christened #KitaJagaKita to gather organisations and individuals to assist those badly affected by the movement control order.

Aiming to help those without ample social protection, she has recruited a list of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) including Mercy Malaysia, Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) and Befrienders KL.

Independent organisations also make up the movement including Puak Payong that offers assistance to students, Buku Jalanan Chow Kit that distribute food donations to families in the Chow Kit area, and The Lost Food Project that is urgently appealing for cash donations so that food can be provided for the underprivileged communities.

When asked as to what prompted her to start this initiative, Hanna told Malay Mail that she “didn’t like feeling helpless amid the Covid-19 pandemic and wanted to channel her frustrations towards something productive.”

She then took to Twitter by posting a list of organisations that needed these funds through the tagline #KitaJagaKita.

“My friend, Andrew who was part of the former Pulang Mengundi team contacted me after seeing my Twitter post, saying that his friends were also interested to be part of the #KitaJagaKita team.

“Within 24 hours, we created a Whatsapp group and, figured out what steps to take, and set-up an online directory so that all the information that I had posted on Twitter could be disseminated more widely ― beyond Twitter.”

A screenshot of the #KitaJagaKita website.

The author and her team are also working on connecting corporations to those with urgent medical needs within the community.

“Currently, we are working on a system for this to take place, and it would be great if potential companies want to collaborate with us.

Hanna meanwhile highlighted why ordinary Malaysians should be part of the programme.

“There are so many things way beyond one’s control, but if there is a way that one can contribute to the greater good, however small, then it can make a huge impact to a lot of people.

“It would be great if we could come together and protect the parts of our communities that are most vulnerable.”

Malaysians can contribute in the form of monetary donations, services such as counselling or consultation or even offer volunteering assistance to these groups respectively.

For more information on #KitaJagaKita, visit https://www.kitajaga.us/ or email the team at [email protected].