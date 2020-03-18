Front-line doctor urges Malaysians to stay home during the 14-day Movement Control Order

Pantai Hospital Penang consultant neurosurgeon takes to Facebook to urge Malaysians to stay at home during the two-week nationwide movement control order. — Picture via Facebook/ni.d.sheng

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — A Penang-based consultant neurosurgeon today urged Malaysians to limit their movements and remain at home throughout the 14-day nationwide Movement Control Order imposed by the government.

In a viral Facebook post, Dr Gee Taek Sheng posted a photo of himself holding a paper with a message: “I stay at work for you, you stay at home for us.”

The neurosurgeon from Pantai Hospital Penang also posted another photo of himself along with several nurses on duty, all urging the people to stay at home while the country battles to contain the deadly coronavirus (Covid-19).

The post, which has gone viral since it was posted hours ago, has received many heart-warming comments, mostly acknowledging the medical team’s efforts in these crucial times.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced on Monday that Malaysia will effectively impose restriction of movement order for all non-essential activities for two weeks from today until March 31 to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus, which has so far infected 673 people and claimed two lives in the country.

The nationwide order puts a ban on public gatherings including for any religious, sports, social and cultural events except for supermarkets, pharmacies and other places selling daily necessities or things that people would need for their everyday lives.