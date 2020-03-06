Seoul beauty clinic faces lawsuit over death of HK Bossini’s heiress Bonnie Evita Law

Widower Danny Chi has filed a lawsuit against Seoul-based beauty clinic over the death of his wife Bonnie Evita Law. – Picture via Facebook/danny.chi

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — A South Korean beauty clinic is facing a lawsuit over the death of Bonnie Evita Law, the granddaughter of Bossini clothing brand founder Law Ting-pong, during liposuction and breast augmentation procedures a month ago.

The 34-year-old, who was undergoing plastic surgery as part of her birthday celebration, fell into a coma at the clinic and was transferred to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

She is survived by husband Danny Chi, who she was married to for 10 years, and a seven-year-old son.

On behalf of the family, Chi has filed a lawsuit in a Hong Kong court on Wednesday for unspecified damages against Ollim Plastic Surgery dermatological clinic, its two doctors and a nurse for alleged manslaughter and fabricating documents.

According to South China Morning Post, Chi is seeking damages including for the loss of one-third of his father-in-law’s estate upon his wife’s death and substantial annual income received through her.

He also alleged that the wife’s death resulted from negligence, incompetence, and greed at the clinic, and her death was considered unfortunate, unnecessary and illegal.

“Nothing can bring my wife back.

“It’s to raise awareness for others, and I don’t want the same tragedy to happen for other families,” said Chi.

Law had a facelift on January 21, but died of complications seven days later after liposuction procedures on both arms and upper pelvis, translocation of the fat removed to the breasts, and Botox on both calves.

The doctor involved admitted to the police that no anesthesiologist was present during the operation.

It was also reported that the clinic used machines to process the anaesthetic and sedative doses.

Citing a writ, SCMP reported that Law suffered severe pain and convulsions during the operation.

“The attending doctor then injected Law with a sedative containing ketamine and midazolam.

“When the doctor removed the fat from her left arm, her blood oxygen saturation dropped by 80 per cent, her face turned pale, and she was declared dead an hour after she arrived at the hospital,” the writ said.

Seoul police have launched a criminal investigation into Law’s death.

Law was one of the three children of Raymond Law Ka-kui, the late tycoon’s youngest son and a property investor who is involved in some of the city’s major development projects.

She is survived by a brother Kino Law and a sister, Queenie Rosita Law, who was the victim of a high-profile kidnapping in 2015.