Enjoy ladies’ nights responsibly with RM10 e-hailing vouchers from Carlsberg and Riding Pink

Riding Pink is a female-only e-hailing service designed to give women peace of mind when booking a ride. — Picture courtesy of Riding Pink

PETALING JAYA, March 5 — Ladies can now enjoy a hassle-free night out thanks to Carlsberg Malaysia’s partnership with women-only e-hailing service Riding Pink.

In conjunction with International Women’s Day celebrations throughout March, women can use the code “CELEBRATERESPONSIBLY” to enjoy RM10 off rides booked between 7pm and 12am Friday and Saturday evenings.

The offer is valid for the first 500 redemptions made for rides within the Klang Valley from March 6 to March 28.

Through their annual #CelebrateResponsibly campaign, Carlsberg Malaysia aims to raise awareness on the importance of responsible alcohol consumption.

“Being a responsible consumer is simple — don’t drink and drive if you are over the limit!

“Through our collaboration with Riding Pink, we encourage women to celebrate responsibly by leaving their cars at home whenever they enjoy a night out with friends,” said Carlsberg Malaysia’s corporate communications and corporate social responsibility director Pearl Lai in a press release.

Carlsberg Malaysia’s corporate communications and corporate social responsibility director Pearl Lai hopes the campaign can drive home the message of responsible alcohol consumption. — Picture courtesy of Carlsberg Malaysia

Riding Pink founder Denise Tan also commented on the brand’s long-standing partnership with Carlsberg Malaysia to promote the female-only e-hailing app.

“As a one-of-a-kind e-hailing service with female drivers for female riders, Riding Pink is proud to partner with Carlsberg Malaysia for the third year running to drive home the message of no drink-driving.

“Our women-only service offers additional peace of mind for riders who have concerns over their privacy and personal safety while taking rideshares, especially after enjoying drinks on a night out,” said Tan.

The #CelebrateResponsibly campaign advocates responsible alcohol consumption and no drink driving should one’s blood alcohol content (BAC) exceed the legal limit of 0.08 per cent.

Through consumer education and activities held during Carlsberg promotions, the campaign has reached more than 76,000 consumers since its inception in 2015.

The Carlsberg Group has its sights set on reducing drink-driving in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) targets, including strengthening the prevention and treatment of substance abuse, including harmful use of alcohol, and halving the number of global deaths and injuries from road traffic accidents by 2020.

For more information on the #CelebrateResponsibly campaign, check out Carlsberg Malaysia’s website or surf over to Riding Pink’s page.