Dedicated Sabahan teacher spends hours walking with fridge on his back to send it to students in hostel

Harry Yanto Bikal balancing himself on the tree branch, with fridge on his bank as he goes to school. Screengrab via Facebook/Hajah Maznah Abd Ghani

PETALING JAYA, March 6 — Teachers are known for making sacrifices for their students and one teacher has taken it up a notch.

In an almost two-minute video uploaded to Facebook, Harry Yanto Bikal, is seen carrying a refrigerator wrapped in a box, and trudging through rough terrains of the jungle for hours just to reach his destination.

He crosses a stream, balances himself on a tree branch, and heads all the way to SK Longkogungan﻿, Penampang – with the fridge on his back.

The post was dedicated to him by another teacher, whose Facebook name is Hajah Maznah Abd Ghani, and is a school counsellor according to the description to her profile.

Together with the video posted, Hajah Maznah also captioned the post, “May God bless you, Harry for taking up seven to eight hours of your time just to carry the refrigerator on your shoulders.

The post also read, “This is a sacrifice of a teacher, and it cannot be paid through millions of ringgit.”

According to Harian Metro, Harry said that it was impossible for the fridge to be brought in a vehicle as the condition of the roads leading up to the school in the rural village of Penampang were not accessible by car.

Harry added that the fridge was bought using a sum of money that was contributed by the teachers of the school so that students could keep their food such as chicken, fish and vegetables.

The heartfelt post has since received over 6,000 likes, over 4,000 shares and 900 comments so far, with most people from different backgrounds praising the efforts by the teacher.

A Facebook user, Fortuna Bianus wrote, “I am so touched by this teacher’s effort,” to which another similar comment was, “I felt like crying watching him brace through his journey.

Castello JB commented: “It’s teachers like Harry that do these acts out of their love for the job and the country. To all the students out there, don’t forget what your teachers have done for you, or else you would never be where you are today.