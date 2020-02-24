Bhutan PM urges citizens to adopt stray dogs, plant trees as birthday gift to king

Bhutan Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering comes up with a novel idea to tackle the rising population of stray dogs in his country. — Picture via Facebook/PMOBhutan

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — As Bhutan recently celebrated the birthday of their king, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the country’s prime minister came up with a novel idea to commemorate the momentous occasion with a worthy cause.

To tackle the country’s booming stray dog population in a humane manner, Premier Dr Lotay Tshering asked citizens to adopt a stray dog, plant a tree or commit to waste management procedures to celebrate their king’s 40th birthday.

The country celebrated the special occasion on Friday at the Changlimithang stadium where the premier was the chief guest of the event.

Dr Tshering took to Facebook to pay tribute to the king and committed himself to work towards the king’s aspiration for the country.

He also announced several programmes in the areas of economy, education, health and technology to be launched over the period of one year.

Dr Tshering then urged the citizens to plant a tree and care for it, adopt a stray dog or commit to managing waste in the neighbourhood as a birthday gift to the king.

Following the announcement, Bhutanese journalist and mental health advocate Namgay Zam took to Twitter to express her support and announced that she and her fiancé had adopted three strays.

Our @PMBhutan has just asked every Bhutanese family to adopt a stray dog each as a gift for His Majesty on His Birthday today in order to deal with our stray dog population problem in a humane manner. And to plant a tree.



My fiance and I have adopted 3 strays already. :) — Namgay Zam 🎈 (@namgayzam) February 21, 2020

Zam’s post was also flooded with heart-warming comments, mostly praising the meaningful movement by the government and its citizens.

According to several local news reports, the uncontrolled stray population in Bhutan has led to various issues, including increasing dog bite cases.

Authorities have launched several community-based initiatives to tackle the issue in the most humane manner.