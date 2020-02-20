Want to learn photography from people who make a living taking pictures? Join this Kuala Lumpur workshop now

David Lok explains to workshop participants when is a good moment to click the camera. – Pictures courtesy of Studio DL

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — You’ve probably seen his work.

From Hari Raya ads for Nestlé to Chinese New Year commercials for Petronas, David Lok is one of Malaysia’s most accomplished photographers.

His images leave indelible marks in our collective memory, perhaps none more remarkable than his iconic poster for the late Yasmin Ahmad’s film Sepet.

Born 1960 in Seremban, Lok moved to KL in 1982 and has been a professional photographer for three decades.

In establishing Studio DL, a commercial photography studio, he is joined by 45-year-old Lim Sok Lin, a KL-based commercial and fine arts photographer for the past 15 years.

Lim Sok Lin, a Studio DL photographer, teaching participants how to shoot their homemade products.

Photography, especially the commercial variety, is a challenging field. It takes more than mere passion to last in this industry and leave a lasting impression.

For Lok, the a-ha moment came early while he was still in his previous career in the construction line; he was involved in building refineries, power stations, bridges and buildings.

He recalls, “At 24, I decided to switch and do something that I like. With my parents’ help, I went to study photography overseas. I took colour photography and commercial photography as my major. Why commercial? Because I believe that it’s important to be able to make a living while also giving me opportunities to express my thoughts on things.”

After graduating with a Diploma in Photography from the New England School of Photography in Boston, USA, Lok returned to Malaysia. Starting almost entirely from scratch wasn’t easy, which is why he was inspired to create a photography course for beginners and enthusiasts.

Studio DL’s upcoming 12-week photography course at REXKL is a foundation level course. Commencing on March 3, the Professional Photography Workshop aims to introduce students to photography as a visual art and language.

Lim captures Sharifah Amani for Hospis Malaysia (left) and her Hari Raya shoot for AirAsia (right)

According to Lim, who graduated with an MA in Mass Communication & Journalism from the University of Iowa, USA, visual elements in photography, basic functions of camera as well as basic image editing will be taught during the course.

She explains, “The photography elements are an important visual language photographers use to communicate. My teacher used to tell me that you don’t take a photograph, you make or create a photograph.”

Therefore for any photographer, but especially newbies, having a strong foundation in visual language will help create strong photographs that communicate and evoke emotion. A picture might be worth a thousand words but that value is lessened if those thousand words are sterile and void of feeling.

Lim’s own body of work is influenced by her early days as a photojournalist with Iowa City Press-Citizen; her approach is that of a documentarian observing the human story as it unfolds.

Besides commercial assignments for clients such as AirAsia and Colgate Palmolive, Lim’s other work has a fine arts sensitivity, limned by her desire for pictures that paint a narrative. Such “seen and felt” projects include a shoot of Sharifah Amani for Palliative Care when Hospis Malaysia launched their new logo.

She observes that her sensibilities come from close to home: “I think subconsciously it was my dad. He was a photojournalist, but growing up, I didn’t have a good relationship with him, perhaps photography is a way for me to understand and connect with him.”

It was Nature that inspired Lok to pursue photography. He recalls, “I grew up watching lots of documentaries by David Attenborough and those really impacted me — the beautiful cinematography and good narration.”

Whatever compels one to grab a camera and start snapping away, there is a place to start. Lim says, “This course provides an excellent opportunity, especially for those who are passionate and wish to take the first step in pursuing their dream to become a professional photographer, as it's being taught by us, industry related photographers with years of experience.”

The foundation level will be the first of Studio DL’s three-level courses, which includes Intermediate and Advanced Photography. For the advanced course, students will be able to choose from Commercial Photography, Photojournalism, Fashion and Editorial and Visual Arts Photography to major in.

As Studio DL strongly emphasises giving back to the society, they will also offer partial scholarships to marginalised students for their Professional Photography Workshop.

The 'Juh Ambik Gambar' Family Photography workshop for Kg Pinggan Jaya, co-organised with Yayasan Sejahtera and Yayasan Hasanah.

Lim explains, “This gives them an opportunity to learn a skill set, produce a portfolio to gain entry and hopefully use this photography as a skill to earn a living. We are able to provide students with insights of the industry, the potential challenges and solutions to these challenges.”

It’s not all challenges though. Photography can be a life-changing experience.

For Lok, some of his best memories were of working with the late Yasmin Ahmad on her Petronas projects and films: “She and her husband Yew Leong and the rest of the Leo Burnett team were a joy to work with. In fact it was she and Yew Leong who gave me my first break to do advertising photography. I acted in small roles in three of her movies and shot five of her movie posters.”

Beyond commercial work and the upcoming photography course, Studio DL has been actively participating in various social projects. These include conducting a children's photography workshop at 10 PPR (low cost flats) locations all over KL this year and teaching photography to seven sight impaired persons in collaboration with Plus Community and MAB in 2018.

Lim shares, “Last year, under a grant by Yayasan Hasanah, we partnered with Yayasan Sejahtera and conducted the Juh Ambik Gambar Family Photography workshop for community in Kampung Pinggan Jaya, Kuching.”

The kampung-based entrepreneurs were taught basic photography skills, using natural window light and available props from their surroundings such as leaves, flowers and spices. As a result, they were able to take better pictures of their homemade products and market these online.

Lok (left) reviews photographs taken by participants after a group photoshoot in Kuching.

Lim adds, “It’s heartwarming to see how enthusiastic the participants were when they came to the workshop early in the morning bringing a variety of doughnuts, cakes, breads, popcorn, serunding halia, lauk kambing and so forth to learn how to shoot their home made produce.”

The participants were taught by a couple of the best commercial photographers in Malaysia, including the man who was behind the iconic Sepet movie poster, but what mattered to them was that they were learning something useful and having fun along the way.

To register for the 12-week Professional Photography Workshop and for more information such as course fees, visit www.studiodleducation.com