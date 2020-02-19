Malay Mail

The statement manicure is 2020’s red carpet staple

Wednesday, 19 Feb 2020 10:41 PM MYT

Rosalia arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. — AFP pic
LOS ANGELES, Feb 19 — If the biggest red carpet events of 2020 so far have taught us one thing, it’s that statement nails are having a moment. From candy-themed to bright neons, we take a look at some of the most striking celebrity manicures of the year so far.

Lizzo

Lizzo’s manicures have been on point this year — the star was seen at the Grammy Awards rocking nails dripping with crystals — but the one she sported this week at the 2020 Brit Awards was particularly sweet. Nail artist Eri Ishizu designed candy-themed nails to match the rapper’s chocolate-themed Moschino gown, taking to Instagram to reveal that she used foil to represent the wrappers.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

If you ever wondered what I taste like... 🍫

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

Billie Eilish

Singer Billie Eilish put on a red carpet show at The Oscars, rocking extra-long black nails to match her Chanel monochrome outfit and accessories. Nail artist Tammy Taylor Nails polished the look off with miniature crystal studs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

thank u oscars for having mee

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on

Cynthia Erivo

Actress Cynthia Erivo took the term “nail art” to new heights at The Oscars, where she sported a representation of Vincent Van Gogh’s work Starry Night on one hand. Nail artist Gina Oh also crafted a constellation-themed homage to the American abolitionist Harriet Tubman on Erivo’s other hand.

Rosalia

Rosalia’s show-stealing manicure for the Grammy Awards consisted of extra-long stiletto nails covered in crystals that gave the impression of shattered glass, or a disco ball.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOWWWWWWWWW @recordingacademy 🙏🏼

A post shared by ROSALÍA (@rosalia.vt) on

Billy Porter

Billy Porter’s Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet look included a dazzling neon manicure, courtesy of the manicurist Vanessa Sanchez McCullough. She took to Instagram to explain the meaning behind the look, writing: “I call this look SHATTERED. Billy has shattered all of the stereotypes and I wanted to make a set that represented him and complimented his outfit. The bright neon represents his boldness and the broken mirrored glass represents all of the stereotypes.” — AFP-Relaxnews

