The statement manicure is 2020’s red carpet staple

Rosalia arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 19 — If the biggest red carpet events of 2020 so far have taught us one thing, it’s that statement nails are having a moment. From candy-themed to bright neons, we take a look at some of the most striking celebrity manicures of the year so far.

Lizzo

Lizzo’s manicures have been on point this year — the star was seen at the Grammy Awards rocking nails dripping with crystals — but the one she sported this week at the 2020 Brit Awards was particularly sweet. Nail artist Eri Ishizu designed candy-themed nails to match the rapper’s chocolate-themed Moschino gown, taking to Instagram to reveal that she used foil to represent the wrappers.

Billie Eilish

Singer Billie Eilish put on a red carpet show at The Oscars, rocking extra-long black nails to match her Chanel monochrome outfit and accessories. Nail artist Tammy Taylor Nails polished the look off with miniature crystal studs.

Cynthia Erivo

Actress Cynthia Erivo took the term “nail art” to new heights at The Oscars, where she sported a representation of Vincent Van Gogh’s work Starry Night on one hand. Nail artist Gina Oh also crafted a constellation-themed homage to the American abolitionist Harriet Tubman on Erivo’s other hand.

Rosalia

Rosalia’s show-stealing manicure for the Grammy Awards consisted of extra-long stiletto nails covered in crystals that gave the impression of shattered glass, or a disco ball.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter’s Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet look included a dazzling neon manicure, courtesy of the manicurist Vanessa Sanchez McCullough. She took to Instagram to explain the meaning behind the look, writing: “I call this look SHATTERED. Billy has shattered all of the stereotypes and I wanted to make a set that represented him and complimented his outfit. The bright neon represents his boldness and the broken mirrored glass represents all of the stereotypes.” — AFP-Relaxnews