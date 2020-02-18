Truly Malaysian: Sabah couple decked out in traditional Chinese wedding outfits a hit on social media

Ag Mohd Syafiq and wife, May Phang, both in traditional Chinese attire. ― Picture via Facebook/Ag Mohd Syafiq

PETALING JAYA, Feb 18 ― A Sabahan couple took a twist to their wedding ceremony by dressing up in red traditional Chinese attire for their special occasion.

The groom, Ag Mohd Syafiq, posted a series of posts on Facebook, from his online wedding invitation to his wedding pictures which also had his wife in a red hijab to match her outfit.

The first post was his online invitation card, with a picture of him and his wife decked out in red and in all smiles, expressing the details of the ceremony together with caption, “Not forgetting, we both want to wish all of you a Happy Chinese New Year. Gong Xi Fa Chai” on February 6.

The next post was posted today, at about 11am in the morning, with photos of their lavish attire during their wedding ceremony that was held at TH Hotel Kota Kinabalu.

The post also read, “I know you guys are really excited about our traditional Chinese wedding, and here are more photos of the wedding. We even danced the Igal-Igal , the Bajau’s traditional dance wearing the same attire.”

The couple’s wedding photographer, Vencent Thiam, also took to Facebook, sharing pictures of the duo on Facebook, garnering 10,000 likes, 6,800 shares and over 500 comments so far.

Most people were in awe at the couple’s attire praising how “gorgeous” and “beautiful” they looked.

A Facebook user, Lenaa Zainal commented, saying that she would also dress up like the couple on her wedding day, while another user, Sheila Wee, mentioned that the couple had a “cool fusion” on their wedding day.